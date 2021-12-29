Nothing beats riding out a good high. If only it could last forever. Well, there are a few things you can do to extend these blissful feelings. Here are some tips to maximize your high for your next smoke session.

1. Eat the Right Munchies

Smoking up will undoubtedly increase your appetite. It’s easy to zone out with a bag of chips in hand. While they taste delicious, this salty goodness will do nothing to sustain your high.





Eat for the long haul by increasing your intake of mangoes. Mangoes have an abundance of the terpene, myrcene.

Myrcene boosts access to the blood-brain barrier. CB1 receptors are abundant in the brain. These are the receptors in which THC binds to create the euphoric feeling we love from smoking pot.

Cook with plenty of herbs, such as thyme, basil, and oregano. Herbs are also rich in terpenes, like a-pinene and humulene. These terpenes are also abundant in cannabis.

Their presence enhances the overall benefits of various phytocannabinoids in the human body. This synergistic reaction is known as the entourage effect.

Increase your absorption of THC by eating foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s enhance the effects of THC. However, they also penetrate the blood-brain barrier, which can prolong your high. Some of the best omega-3-rich foods include fish, nuts, seeds, and tofu.

2.Get Into A Small Space

Clam bakes result in good food. Clam baking yourself results in a good high.

The lungs can only hold so much THC per inhale. We miss out on a lot of high-quality THC with every exhale. Recycle your smoke by smoking in a small, closed area.

Venture out to your parked car before watching Netflix. Hang out in your garage. Toke up in your closet.

Sitting in your own smoke will intensify your high. It will also make the effects last longer. If you’re going to be a while, we highly recommend finding a new podcast or grabbing a book!

3.Try Some Deep Breathing Techniques

Lung capacity an issue? Thankfully, you can work these organs out to help them grow. That way, you can make room for some high-quality THC!

Deep breathing exercises are a healthy way to expand your lung capacity. Perform a few deep breaths before your next smoke sessions. Guide the oxygen as far down into your diaphragm as you can.

When you can’t inhale anymore, hold your breath for a few seconds. Then, slowly let the air out.

Try not to act like a freshly-blown-up balloon that didn’t get tied. Instead of blurting it all out, try releasing a steady stream of air.

It will take a lot of practice. However, with time, you will improve your respiratory strength while boosting your total THC intake.

These exercises are also good for moments of stress. They help relax the mind so you can think clearer. This benefit will also improve your smoking experience.

4. Change How You Smoke

It’s easy to get in smoking ruts. Frequent smokers might not experience as intense highs from their pipes as they used to. That’s because their tolerance has gotten too high, pun perhaps intended.

Smoking from a pipe will always create a quick high. However, it might not foster a lasting one. Nurture a more prolonged high by trying new methods of smoking, like dabs.

Dabs are very concentrated, so a small hit will have a bunch of THC. That makes dabbing more efficient than smoking weed. When you light flower, many terpenes and THC will burn off from the flame.

Dabs are enjoyed in smaller servings. You waste far less THC and get a greater high per hit.

Dab rigs are the ideal way to enjoy dabs at home. However, dab straws make terrific companions for dabbing en transit.

5. Get Physical

Exercising and smoking weed aren’t synonymous unless your name is Michael Phelps or Sha’Carri Richardson. However, it should be.

For one, weed helps promote focus. You can really lose yourself in a workout routine with a proper high.

With that said, THC gets stored in our fat. Exercise raises the body temperature, burning fat from the waistline. When this happens, the nutrients within the fat can enter the bloodstream.

Research on marijuana and athletes suggests that stored THC can be released in the blood during exercise. Talk about a runner’s high!

6. Keep Your Weed Fresh

From the moment you pick an apple from the tree, it starts the rotting process. It becomes a race to eat as the apple turns brown and starts to lose its nutrients. This natural phenomenon also happens to freshly picked cannabis leaves.

All living plants that get harvested start to die because they are removed from food and water sources. Without this energy, they succumb to oxygen. Oxygen degrades the quality of weed, which can influence the effects of marijuana.

Always store your marijuana in an airtight container. Don’t keep it in plastic. Plastic chemicals can leach into the bud, exposing your weed to toxic chemicals. Also, store your marijuana in a container crafted with sustainable materials, such as wood, stainless steel, or glass.

7. Do Something Fun

Being high is a physical sensation. However, it’s also a state of mind. We are happy when we are high. Express that euphoria to continue these feelings.

Rather than sitting around and binging on munchies and television, get up and do something you enjoy. Hobbies, exercise, and learning new activities promote the production of endorphins.

Endorphins are feel-good hormones. They amplify the pleasure of any experience, including smoking weed. So, do more of what makes you smile!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

