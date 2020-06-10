A Need-to-know Guide when Buying Glass Pet Doors

Pet doors are a perfect way for your pet to have independence and freedom. They allow your pet to enter and get out of the house while ensuring that your home is secure.

These doors have existed for hundreds of years. They started with just a hole in a wall, but nowadays, they are more sophisticated and advanced. Glass pet doors are one of the modern doors you can get for your pets. There are a lot of glass doors that come in different sizes and features. So how do you know the one that is perfect for your pet? Here are some tips when buying a glass door for your pets.

Buy a glass door that fits the doorway and your pet

You should make sure that the door can fit the pet. A small door will prevent your pet from moving in or out of your house.

Consider getting a slightly bigger glass door than the pet since it might get huge as time goes by.

Make sure it can fit the doorway as well. Read about the product on the Internet and get information about installation, size, and fitting.

Measure your pet to get the right size

Before measuring your door, measure the pet first.

Consider a door that is two inches above its shoulder height and two inches from the hips and shoulders.

Generally, get a door low enough for the smallest pet and tall enough for the biggest one.

Consider the cost

When purchasing a pet door, consider the material cost. You will need glass and plastic materials. The flap consists of plastic, and the rest consists of glass.

The overall cost depends on its size – the bigger the pet and the bigger the door size, the higher the price. Nonetheless, you still have to ensure that your pet can get in and out comfortably.

Research all the available options

There are a lot of different products to consider, and choosing one might be hard. That’s why you need some time to check them online.

Look for reviews and feedback left by other pet owners.

When it comes to the frame, you can choose from wood, steel, or fiberglass aluminum. Fiberglass can withstand hot, cold, and warm climates. The best material for glass insulation is fiberglass.

Aluminum can resist corrosion and is thermally conductive and very malleable.

It’s also durable and lightweight.

Wood has a unique appearance and comes in many varieties, while steel is rust-resistant.

Consider safety

The locks and material of your glass pet door will determine the safety of your children and home. Kids might try getting in through the pet doors, which could lead to accidents. Also, birds and raccoons might get in too.

You can avoid all this by getting a door that comes with a locking mechanism.

Some glass doors offer excellent lock mechanisms that provide maximum security. These pet doors are available at Modern Pet Doors Official Website.

Evaluate the options

Try your options out and look for more. Pick the colors and type of glass that fit the doorways and home décor.

The available glass types include phosphate, soda-lime-silica, and borosilicate glass.

Soda-lime-silica is usually used to make glass doors because they have minimal thermal shock resistance and medium chemical resistance.

Choose a door for easy training.

Most pet owners tend to forget that the glass door they choose might be hard for the pet to use.

You need to train your pet to use the door. Pets can quickly learn some doors than others. Therefore, pick an uncomplicated door.

Check its stability and durability.

You need a door that last and with quality glass. You need that door that doesn’t tear easily. For a pet that chews or bites a lot, get a bite-proof material.

Find a glass door that comes with vertical supports for extra strength.

Get a glass door for a specific pet type.

Some pet owners tend to forget to consider if the pet has the strength to get through the door flap.

Can it climb or jump? How heavy is the flap, and can the pet get through? Consider these factors before spending your money.

Your house’s energy efficiency

Keeping your house warm during winter and warm during summer comes with a cost. Think about how your home’s efficiency will be affected when you buy the type of glass pet door. Get a pet door that will ensure that there is high efficiency.

Every pet owner looking to buy a glass pet door should know these ten tips to ensure that you spend your money on the right pet door. Plus, you want to make sure that your pet can comfortably get in or out of your house without any help.

