Home>#INSC>A Reaction To Smith & Myers Cover Of Unchained Melody
Photo by Barry Brecheisen
#INSC #INSCMagazine Entertainment Featured Features Front Page Music Spotlight

A Reaction To Smith & Myers Cover Of Unchained Melody

By

November 29, 2020

29 Nov 2020
970
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 131

“Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers is one of the most recognizable songs one will hear. Yet a number or bands and singers have covered the song over the years and more recently Smith & Myers released their version off their album Volume 1.

Currently since the music video release on November 13, 2020 there has been 75,574 views on YouTube with 4,141 likes and 32 dislikes.


Vocalist Brent Smith elected to sing “Unchained Melody” in a rather unique way. Which likely has to do with the song being sung in a higher key. It also seemed that there was more of an attempt to make the cover sound like the original rather than their own. Even with that Smith & Myers version is still good.

Still the opening “woah, my love, my darling, I’ve hungered for your touch, a long lonely time,” doesn’t capture the listener’s attention as other Smith & Myers songs do. He did do a great job with the climax of the song which is “are you still mine? I need your love, I need your love.” 

Yet the final lyrics of the song “Godspeed your love to me,” is a bit of a disappointment.    

The cover doesn’t live up to the expectations of their other covers such as “She Talks To Angels”, “Nothing Else Matters”, “In The Air Tonight” and “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay.” Can also assume that also is the case on the albums Volume 1 and Volume 2. Which is where Smith sings those in his natural voice.

What speaks volumes for Smith is that he wasn’t afraid to do something different and he still showcased his truly powerful voice in the process.  Now If Smith & Myers made “Unchained Melody” similar to that of the cover done by J.R. Richards who is best known as the original lead singer of Dishwalla or even their own version of “Rebel Yell” it definitely goes from good to great. 

 

 

 

 

  • 1
    Share

Facebook Comments

Steven Resnick

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Home Improvement Living

Moving Home: Six Tips for a Stress-free Move

@TheInscriberMag
Moving somewhere new is one of life’s most exciting times. It’s full of new opportunities and possibilities. Whether it’s the
#INSC #INSCMagazine Featured Front Page Lifestyle Spotlight

Living: Car Financing Options For The Car Of Your Dreams

Robert D. Cobb
Buying a new car is a huge investment and most of the time it is difficult for the average person
Photo: Zimbio-Getty Images/North America
#INSCMagazine New England Patriots Opinion Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots: Time For Haters To Respect The Pats’ Dynasty

Robert D. Cobb
The joy of six. Sorry Steeler Nation, but you now have company on the Stairway To Seven. With Super Bowl

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.