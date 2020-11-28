Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Live Stream | Reddit Online Free Full PPV Fight

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. were two of the absolute best fighters of their generation — Tyson one of the most ferocious punchers in boxing history and Jones a pound-for-pound elite. A fight between the two was once discussed when they were active competitors, but it now happens in an exhibition with both in their 50s on Saturday night. The fight takes place at Staples Center in Los Angeles and airs on pay-per-view with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

The long wait for one of the most eagerly anticipated fights in boxing history is nearly over. Don’t miss a second of the action – just follow our guide below to see how to get a Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream, plus details of the Tyson vs Jones Jr time, PPV prices around the world, and how to watch the fight online wherever you are in the world right now. Right up there with the best bouts in recent memory including Mayweather vs McGregor and Wilder vs Fury, this clash between two of the sport’s all-time greatest fighters is one that shouldn’t be missed, as Iron Mike and Captain Hook lace up their gloves for what could be the final time tonight.

Tyson vs Jones date and fight time

The Tyson vs Jones fight takes place on Saturday, November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The main card is expected to get underway at around 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which is 1 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia the following day (Sunday, November 29). Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Tyson vs Jones ring walk times

Tyson vs Jones time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Tyson vs Jones time (UK): 3 am GMT

Tyson vs Jones time (mainland Europe): 4 am CET

Tyson vs Jones time (Australia): 3 pm AEDT

Tyson vs Jones time (New Zealand): 5 pm NZDT

Tyson vs Jones price and PPV details

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr appears to be an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event around the world. Here’s how much it costs in a number of countries where boxing is popular. Roughly speaking, Tyson vs Jones is cheapest in the UK or New Zealand, with both £20 and NZD$40 working out at just under $30 based on current exchange rates – some $20 less than it costs in the US.

Tyson vs Jones price (US): $49.90

Tyson vs Jones price (Canada): $49.99

Tyson vs Jones price (UK): £19.95

Tyson vs Jones price (Australia): $59.95

Tyson vs Jones price (New Zealand) $39.95

Tyson vs Jones full card for Saturday’s fight

Saturday’s unique event in LA also features an intriguing undercard that includes face-offs between former New York Knicks NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul, with KSI’s trainer Viddal Riley set to for a boxing bout against MMA fighter Rashad Coulter. The main support fight is a slightly more conventional super-middleweight pairing between former champ Badou Jack and Blake McKernan.

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan: 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Undercard

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright: 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez: 8 rounds at featherweight

Guiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones: 8 rounds at heavyweight

When is the Mike Tyson/Roy jones jr fight?

Tonight! The Tyson/Jones fight is scheduled for Saturday, November 28.

What time does the Tyson/jones fight start?

The preshow, which is free to stream on FITE, airs from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET. The main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. While an exact start time for the Tyson/Jones is unknown, DAZN reports that the two are expected to make their ring entrances at around 11:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch mike Tyson vs Roy jones fight live online:

There are a variety of ways to watch tonight’s Tyson/Jones fight. The event is available to purchase for $49.99 on FITE TV. If you purchase through FITE, you can stream the fight on your Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire device, phone, tablet, web browser, or the FITE app. Additional streaming info can be found on the FITE website. The event is also available to order through several TV providers, including Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, Verizon, and more. Let’s get ready to rumble! Live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Mike Tyson, and Roy Jones Jr. meet in a battle of boxing legends! Hosted by Mario Lopez, the main card also features YouTuber Jake Paul taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson and Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan. Tonight’s event also includes performances by DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG. What will happen when “Iron” Mike Tyson returns to the ring? We’re about to find out. Here’s how to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight live online.

Tyson-jones fight live stream options:

You can also purchase a Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones live stream for $49.99 on the Tyson on Triller website.

How Can I Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Online For Free & Subscription

The hard work has been done and now it’s just a matter of days before Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr get back in the ring. Both fighters have agreed to a number of bizarre rules, regulations, and stipulations for this exhibition bout in order for the California State Athletic Commission to sanction the bout. So while there’s doubt as to whether Tyson will be able to bring that terrifying, destructive attitude to the ring, there is still a great deal of intrigue surrounding this contest. There is some fear, too, for Jones Jr, a naturally smaller man, despite his foray at heavyweight, though he is well aware of the risks getting in the ring with ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’. There is plenty more happening on the undercard too, with a number of recognizable names from both inside boxing and in the entertainment industry. Here’s how you can catch the fight both on television or on a live stream through your mobile devices.

How to watch the Tyson vs Jones fight if you’re away from your country today

Below we’ve listed all of the best places to live stream the Tyson vs Jones fight online in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial into a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. The fight will be scored remotely by WBC-assigned “celebrity judges” for the WBC-created Frontline Championship. Commission officials have stated the fight is to not feature the men fighting at full-effort, but rather be “hard sparring” to show off their skills. Despite the overseeing body’s statements on the rules, Tyson and Jones have promised they will be going all out in an effort to score the victory.

Use a VPN to watch a Tyson vs Jones live stream from anywhere

We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It’s compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV, and such, and we found it secure, speedy, and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it’s right for you with no strings attached. Once you’ve downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream tonight’s fight in the US, time, date, and PPV price

Boxing streaming service FITE has nabbed the rights to show Tyson vs. Jones Jr. along with the full card in the US via its website, mobile, and smart TV streaming apps. The Tyson vs Jones PPV is priced at $49.99, and can also be accessed via the TysonOnTriller.com website, which is set to serve as the central hub for Saturday’s much-anticipated event. For those looking to go down the linear route, the fight can also be ordered via major cable operators in the US – check with your local provider to see if the fight is available.

Tyson vs Jones live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK, time, PPV price, and more

British fight fans looking to watch Tyson vs Jones and live stream the fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with BT Sport Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard. It’s priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you’ll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it’s as good as it’s looking it will be. Build-up and coverage of the undercard are set to begin at 12 am GMT Saturday night /Sunday morning. Ring walk-outs for Tyson and Jones Jr are currently expected at around 3 am GMT.

How to watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight online in Canada

As is the case in the US, FITE has the PPV rights to the Tyson vs Jones fight. Pricing is also the same, with access costing CAD$49.99.As well as being able to access the fight via the streaming services website, and apps, the fight can also be ordered via major Canadian cable operators such as Rogers.

How to watch a Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream in Australia

Tyson vs Jones is a PPV event Down Under and therefore available on Main Event, which Foxtel cable subscribers will find available through their package. Those without cable or simply looking for a different way to get a Tyson vs Jones live stream in Oz should look no further than sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers Main Event coverage of the fight for the same $59.95 price. An added benefit of getting the fight with Kayo is that it essentially bags you a FREE Kayo trial with your purchase, as you get full access to Kayo Sports through Thursday, December 3 in addition to Tyson vs Jones. There’s plenty for boxing fans to get excited about in the service’s on-demand library, including the rather topical ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries, Chasing Tyson. The four-hour event is set to kick off at 1 pm AEDT with Tyson and Jones expected to make their ring walks about 3 pm AEDT Aussie time on the afternoon of Sunday, November 29.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream the fight in New Zealand

Sky Sports has the right to the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight in New Zealand and, as in other countries, it’s a Sky Arena PPV affair. Tyson vs Jones costs NZD$39.95 and can be ordered on the Sky Sports website now, with the main card set to get under way at 3 pm NZDT on Sunday, November 29, and the main event expected to start around 5 pm. Sky Arena is channel 065 in New Zealand, but if you don’t have Sky, you can also purchase the Tyson vs Jones fight through Sky Sports Now. The fight isn’t available for mobile streaming on Sky Go in New Zealand, however.

How Can I Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a virtual private network service offered by the British Virgin Islands-registered company Express VPN International Ltd. The software is marketed as a privacy and security tool that encrypts users’ web traffic and masks their IP addresses. VPN is one of the most essential elements to enjoy Tyson vs Jones Jr Live Streaming. Sometimes, you can’t get access to any Fight. Then you need to use VPN. ExpressVPN is a very popular VPN. It is also one of the most uses VPN. In this case, if you want to enjoy Tyson vs Jones Jr Live Stream, you can use ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN has three subscription options: $12.95 billed each month, $59.95 billed every six months, and $99.95 billed annually.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones live stream on social networks?

Social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will offer extensive coverage of the fight. This coverage will include fight stats, analysis, interviews, and much more.

Facebook:

Watch Tyson vs Jones Live following through their official Facebook page. Like another social platform here also we have our official Facebook page you can enjoy the show to go through our page.

Reddit:

Starting off with the basics, the official channels are one of the best ways to watch Tyson vs Jones Fight online. Yes, with official channels, you will get quality streaming along with some good features. However, with Reddit, you will have to invest some good time of yours to find those links. After you have got the links, then you can easily go ahead and have a good speed net connection. But we can easily enjoy the whole ceremony by following our Reddit channel for free.

