The Green Bay Packers once again lost in disappointing fashion in the NFC Conference Championship game. Rumors are already starting regarding Aaron Rodgers and his future with the franchise. Which isn’t surprising since Jordan Love got drafted in the first-round in 2020. Which begs the question will the San Francisco 49ers look to trade for him?

If Rodgers has in fact decided that he wants out his best fit is with the 49ers. General Manager John Lynch has the draft capital to make it happen. It also likely means giving up their 20221 first-round pick no.12, third round pick no.102, fourth round pick no.116, and a second-round and fourth-round pick in 2022.

For Rodgers, the 49ers are an attractive destination thanks to its talent on offense. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr offer a solid one-two punch at running back and there are talented though young wide receivers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle is arguably the best overall player at his position. The only question mark is in regards to pass protection which will get addressed.

Defensively the 49ers shined even with injuries and were a better overall unit than the Packers.

Now if San Francisco does acquire Rodgers it does help with re-signing several key free agents including Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk and possibly Kendrick Bourne. Lynch will then either look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and if unable to he will get released saving the 49ers around $23 million dollars.

So if Lynch is serious about taking the 49ers back to the Super Bowl, trading for Rodgers is a must.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

