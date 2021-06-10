At first glance, AC Hampton looks like a young guy who found a secret recipe and made it big. But beneath his overnight success is a crystal-clear vision that is literally changing the game for thousands of people around the world. And he’s only just getting started.

Origins

AC’s story begins with humble roots. He is originally from Kansas City, Missouri. In high school, he was picked to participate in a program called AVID, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. A college and career readiness program, AVID is about taking students with ambition and giving them a pathway for success. For AC, AVID was his ticket to being the first person in his family to graduate high school and get into college.

AC graduated from Mizzou with a degree in marketing and a minor in computer science engineering. His last semester in college, he was looking for all types of jobs that would take him out of MO. He knew that if he went back to KC, he risked a lapse into generational patterns that ended badly.

Driven and focused, he knew he was destined for more.

He packed up and moved to Dallas, not knowing anyone in the city or the entire state. Here, his story took a drastic turn.

Finding a Way

All of the energy and drive he brought to Dallas threatened to disseminate as he took an outside sales rep job, which he quickly realized was a dead end. He started Googling, “ways to make money online.” Connecting with an old college roommate, he found out about the concept of dropshipping. Even though he’s known for his unprecedented success in that arena, it was not all gold from the get-go.

In fact, his first attempt at dropshipping lasted two months and he lost every dollar.

Then, he found a winning product and his life changed forever.

Striking Gold

AC’s first winning product made $100k in revenue in less than thirty days. January 2019 came around and he made about 10% profit, which went straight into his bank account. But it wasn’t just a steady incline. In fact, he had numerous failed weeks on the heels of his first win.

Round Two

Just when things started to look bleak again, he found another winning product, which did $1.8 million in six months. He started posting his stories and people started reaching out to him to find out how he was finding this success.

Rapid Growth

AC’s bumps in the road steadied out into a series of predictable successes. As his social media accounts grew and interest in his strategies escalated, he decided to develop a course. It blew up.

He segued into YouTube, where he now has over 33K subscribers who regularly seek him out as a mentor. Starting in summer of 2020, he offered 10 spots a month to one-on-one mentorships. The first day those opened, they filled up completely.

The next month, he opened up another 10 spots and the demand was still overwhelming. That’s when he started seeking partners, tapping people who had successfully gone through his mentorships and elevating them to positions of leadership.

Multiplied Impact

AC trained these people up and pivoted into consulting. His business, Supreme E-com, was named the #1 recommended Dropshipping E-Commerce Agency in 2021.

Within nine months of emergence onto the public stage, he held his first conference. It sold out, with people flying in from all over the country and even other countries.

“The first thing I did when I got in that conference was ask for people who weren’t from Texas to raise their hands. Everyone raised their hands. That’s when I realized: this is crazy. This is something big.”

In January 2021, AC hosted his second conference. More people than ever were asking for mentorships and consulting. He realized he needed more people who could do web design, copywriting, sales, operations, etc. His hiring process streamlined as his team grew.

“It’s really just me and the team, every day, getting on calls with people, dropping YouTube videos, dropping all types of courses.”

His courses include:

Blueprint

Crash Course

Free Course

Email newsletters are available which provide ongoing tips. He has private Facebook groups for one-on-one attention.

Ever Evolving

April of this year will be another sold-out affair and AC and his team show no signs of slowing down. The key difference between AC and similar entrepreneurs is his vision for empowering others.

“I’ve probably generated close to $10 million in sales since I started. All of the people coming out of my mentorships have come out with 7, 8, 9 figures by themselves. We generated 72 people who quit their nine to five jobs to make this full-time work.”

His unbelievable work ethic and commitment to change are a differentiator that are forming the foundation of an empire.

“We’re expanding services, helping people all over the place with all kinds of resources. I have a bunch of services that I provide people. I drop YouTube videos every single week: I never miss a week.”

The Inspiring Goal

AC’s stated goal is not only inspirational, it’s aspirational.

“My goal, out of everything, is to create generational wealth for people who are the exact same as me. I’m nobody special. All I did was open up a laptop, have Wifi, and I knew my ‘why.’ I’ve created generational wealth for myself. I’m still striving to do this every day to help others do the same thing.”

Coming, as he did, from a modest background, fueled only by his own ambition and armed with a sharp strategic mind, AC is now paving the way for hosts of new people to find similar success in this field.

That giving spirit not only shows up in his bottom line: but boosts the future of everyone he comes into contact with.

“I did it for myself, so I know I can do it for others.”

