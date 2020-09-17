INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















There are plenty of reasons why you might find yourself in Huntsville, AL. It’s called

“Rocket City” after all. With NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in town, there’s a lot going on here.

But you don’t just want to look around; you want to get active.

Without further ado, we present you with these super fun activities that double as amazing workouts. You’ll find out just how easy it is to get your exercise while exploring such an awesome city.

1. Walk Through Nature at the Huntsville Botanical Garden

Getting out and about beats a regular gym any day of the week.

Fuel your love for nature with an invigorating walk through the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.

Who doesn’t love a good botanical garden?

Open year-round, this 112-acre park is chock-full of vibrant colors, provided by various plants from all over the world. Here, you’ll find flowers, herbs, and a children’s garden that introduces the wonders of dinosaurs, on top of everything else!

There’s so much to see, you may not even get to it all before you hit your 10,000 steps.

Within the gardens, you will find multiple paved walkways and unpaved trails to explore. The Huntsville Botanical Gardens is also the home of the largest open-air butterfly house in the United States.

No matter which of the gardens you spend time wandering through or what paths you take, this is a fun place for the entire family.

2. Lace Up Some Skates at The Benton H. Wilcoxon Ice Complex

Everyone that watched Ice Princess in the early 2000s definitely wanted to be a figure skater. There are no two ways about it.

This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

The Benton H. Wilcoxon Ice Complex is much more than just a long name. It’s an ice rink smack in the middle of Huntsville where skaters of any and all levels can enjoy themselves.

You can easily pop in during their public skate hours for some obligation-free skating just to get your fix. Or, join in on a public hockey game for a bit of friendly competition along with your workout.

If you’re in it for the long haul, sign up for an ice skating class to fine-tune your skills.

You may not be quite as graceful as Casey Carlyle in the end, but you can certainly work up a sweat and have a great time doing it!

3. Spend the Day in Monte Sano State Park

When a park covers more than 2,000 acres of land, you know it’s got to be the perfect place to exercise.

It just so happens that Monte Sano State Park holds 20 miles of hiking trails and 14 miles of biking trails within its borders.

That is a whole lot of water breaks!

The best part about this state park is the sheer number of things there are to do here. You could spend an entire weekend just in this one location.

There are campgrounds galore where you can stay in a tent or park your RV. Or, if roughing it doesn’t sound that appealing to you, you can stay in one of the cabins in the park.

While you’re busy working out, make sure to see the Japanese Garden and the Wernher von Braun Planetarium.

You’ll come away from the experience with some great memories and some killer legs.

4. Go for a Hike at The Madison County Nature Trail

Located on top of Green Mountain, the Madison County Nature Trail (also called the Green Mountain Nature Trail) is a 72-acre park that is free to visit and open to the public.



It’s something you don’t want to miss.

The Madison County Nature Trail is home to the lovely Sky Lake, which is surrounded by this trail you’ve been hearing so much about. It’s 1.5-miles long, goes around the lake, and makes for a fairly easy walk.

Along the trail, you can expect to see a small house with a bubbling spring inside, a beautiful chapel to take a rest in, and a covered bridge that crosses over the lake.

Even more impressive, Alabama’s oldest and largest elm tree just so happens to be on this trail.

If anything, you’ll definitely get some great shots for your Instagram along with your leisurely walk.

5. Take a Stroll Through the Twickenham Historic District

Tired of walking yet?

I hope not!

Because you need to see Alabama’s largest antebellum district in person to believe how amazing it is.

The Twickenham Historic District is packed with pre-Civil War era homes just begging to be admired. If you’re a history buff, it’s one of the best places in Huntsville to spend an afternoon.

Walk yourself through the streets or get in on a guided tour to learn all you can about the area.

If your daytime schedule is already fully booked or you’re just looking to see a different side of Huntsville, take a ghost tour of Twickenham instead.

After all, you only live once.

In Conclusion

Whether you’re spending a day, a week, or the rest of your life in Huntsville, Alabama, you can be sure there is plenty to keep you and your body busy.

You won’t have the time to slow down even if you wanted to!

So, let yourself get swept up in the history and culture of Huntsville. It’s a fantastic city to explore and learn something new in. Whether you’re into nature, science, or history, you’ll be able to get a great workout while doing something you enjoy.

And when you’re done exploring everything Huntsville has to offer, Birmingham is only 90 minutes away!

Adam Marshall is a freelance writer who specializes in all things apartment organization, real estate, and college advice. He currently works with Grove at Huntsville to help them with their online marketing.

