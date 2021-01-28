Alessandro Bazzoni’s Moterosso, with brothers Ignacio and Santiago Toccalino along with Juan M. Zubía, won the Prince of Wales Cup after defeating Valiente, with Adolfo Cambiaso (h) and Cristian Laprida (h), by 13-8. The match was played on Saturday 23 at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England.

The game was very intense and the results impressed the audience. That made the team get a closer position to the cup.

Juan M. Zubía was chosen MVP while the Winner mare, played by Santiago Toccalino, was distinguished as the best.

The finalist teams were:

Monterosso: Alessandro Bazzoni 0, Juan M. Zubía 6, Ignacio Toccalino 8 and Santiago Toccalino 8. Total: 22.

Valiente: Rob Jornayvaz 1, Hugo Lewis 4, Adolfo Cambiaso (h) 10 and Cristian Laprida (h) 7. Total: 22.

THE QUEEN MOTHER´S CENTENARY TROPHY

On Sunday 24 at the Guards Polo Club in England this contest was defined in which four formations of 14 and 15 appreciation goals participated in a very close match that kept the audience interested every second of the game.

The title remained in the hands of the HB La Forge team, without players from our country, who beat King Power 7-6, with the Argentines Marcos Di Paola and Juan M. Zubía.

As in the Prince of Wales, Juan M. Zubía was chosen MVP of the final thanks to its performance during the match that impressed everyone.

The finalist teams:

HB La Forge: Luke Wiles 1, Sebastian Pailloncy 3 (Injured, replaced by Ralph Richardson in the first chukker), Richard Tyrone 5 and Mark Tomlinson 6. Total: 15.

King Power: Will Harper 0, Top Srivaddhanaprabha 1, Marcos Di Paola 7 and Juan M. Zubía 6. Total: 14.

TRIPPETTS CHALLENGE

On field 1 of the Cowdray Park Polo Club in England this tournament ended on Sunday 24. The champion was La Bamba de Areco, with Juan M. Nero, who in the final beat Talandracas 12-8, a formation in which Francisco Elizalde, Alejandro Muzzio and Julián de Lusarreta participated.

The MVP of the final was Byron Watson, while the best mare was Alcina, played by Nero. Both players showed an outstanding performance in the field, which gave them these awards.

The finalist teams:

La Bamba de Areco: Jean Francois Decaux 0, Byron Watson 3, David Stirling (h) 9 and Juan M. Nero 10. Total: 22.

Talandracas: Hugues Carmignac 0, Alejandro Muzzio 7, Francisco Elizalde 8 and Julián de Lusarreta 7. Total: 22.

VAS SPRING CUP

Chateau D’Aulne, with Mariano Uranga, Ignacio de Elía and Gonzalo Quesada, won the title in this tournament organized by Villa a Sesta Polo Club in Italy.

Former Los Pumas rugby player and 1999 World Cup scorer, Gonzalo Quesada, was elected the MVP of the final.

The champion team:

Chateau D´Aulne: Gonzalo Quesada 0, Alexis Poville 2, Mariano Uranga 6 and Ignacio de Elía 0. Total: 8.

Here is an interesting fact about the polo world: Once a year, a polo championship is played on the Himalaya mountaintops at an altitude of 4,000 meters, among the area’s native peoples. Hardy ponies, handmade mallets, old-fashioned players… this is the game of polo in its ancient, ancestral form which makes it extra interesting.

Impressively, there aren’t any rules, and playing time is divided into two chukkers, each of which lasts 25 minutes.

This is a magical experience for everyone, polo enthusiasts and first-time spectators alike. Something everyone interested in polo should see! Are you interested in polo? Have you ever seen this match?

