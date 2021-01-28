A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, D’Agostino now resides with his wife Taia and son Sonni Giuseppe in Winthrop.

Francisco D’Agostino joined Boston College after serving as assistant coach at Harvard men’s soccer until November 2020 and Interim Head Coach until January 2020. D’Agostino played collegiately for James Madison University. After playing for the Top 25 Dukes, D’Agostino continued his playing career at the semi-pro level in Italy with Molfetta Sportiva, Melphicta Calcio, and Virtus Bitritto.

In addition to his college coaching experience, D’Agostino was also the head coach for the Boston Bolts USL 2. He was the head coach for Boston Breakers Reserve Team for three entire seasons. During his tenure with the Boston Breakers Reserve Team, the squad produced three surprisingly consecutive undefeated regular seasons, 2014-2016, and an undefeated National Championship season. Each year the Boston Breakers improved going from regional semi-finals to the eventual National Champions in 2016, showing an improvement in their performance.

In 2014, Francisco D’Agostino moved from playing to coaching and was hired as an assistant for the UMass Lowell men’s soccer program alongside Bob Thompson. In the River Hawks transition to Division 1 in 2016, D’Agostino helped guide men’s soccer team to its best finish in program history with a 13-1-2 record.

The UMass Lowell men’s soccer team went on to capture its first America East Regular Season Championship in school and program history and the coaching staff earned the America East Coaching Staff of the Year as well as the NSCAA East Region Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

Always looking forward, D’Agostino became the Head Coach of UMass Lowell women’s soccer team, leading the program to its best finish since joining Division I in 2013. Although D’Agostino joined Harvard, the River Hawks continued on the path of success that D’Agostino put in motion and made it to an America East Conference final for the first time in history that same fall season.

D’Agostino also holds an important UEFA “A” license from the Irish Federation and an UEFA B license from the Italian Federation, which allows him to show his knowledge in the field with important teams like the Umass Lowell.

No matter how much the program has grown, though, it is attributing a lot of his squad’s later success to the team members who helped earn that very first win and the foundation that his teammates laid.

It is also important to speak about the current football situation during the pandemic. Recently, it was announced that because of the challenges of this “new normal”, a decision was made related to the games of this fall.

Quoting significant encounters posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic to campuses and communities, UMass Lowell will join with universities in the America East Conference to postpone, but not cancel, all fall sports competition and championships for the duration of the first semester, the America East Conference Board of Presidents.

“This was not an easy conclusion for our membership to reach, but it was made with care and diligence, and with health and safety as the highest priority,” said America East Commissioner Amy Huchthausen.

“For the last several months, we have been working extensively with our membership to prepare for the fall sports season, including developing health and safety protocols, revising schedules, and creating contingency plans. We have remained optimistic that we could safely conduct a fall sports season, however, there are several external factors outside of our institutions’ control that will limit and disrupt our ability to deliver our student-athletes an experience they deserve. While several outstanding issues and questions remain, we are hopeful that creative thinking and solutions will emerge in concert with improved measures to reduce the risk associated with COVID-19 as the academic year unfolds,” Huchthausen added.

This new pandemic has affected all areas of our lives. We’ll have to wait and see how it develops.

