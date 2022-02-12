Alican Akman Alican Akman

The 30 year old actor and content creator, Alican Akman, started performing as a hobby and quickly turned his passion for acting into a career.





“I feel alive when I’m on stage. It feels just like taking a breath, or drinking water. It is a part of my everyday life”

Exclaims Akman, amidst laughter. Born in Turkey in 1991 Alican moved to America in his mid-twenties with the dream of making it on the big screens. A tough path for most actors and performers, who spend their lifetimes attending countless auditions and trying their best to conquer the eyes of casting directors. As a matter of fact only 2% of actors make a living from their profession and about 90% are out of work, according to a study done by Queen Mary University of London.

But, how did Alican cut through the 98% of people who haven’t made it yet?

“I try to always be ready for my roles no matter what. Casting calls are very spontaneous, and it is key to be prepared for any last minute call I might get. When I’m not working on set I usually attend classes or workshops to perfect my craft, or hit the gym to be physically ready for when the call comes”

With the rapid growth of competition, and the short demand, the acting game has been known to be tough for years. It is those who are ready to face rejection, humiliation and financial hardship, the ones who make it. The great majority of aspiring actors give up too soon. This is in no way Alican’s case, who encourages young talents to push through without surrendering to aggravations or disappointments. Alican’s first big television series happened in Turkey, when he was casted by famous director, poet, screenwriter, and actor Onur Unlu. His famous performance on “Leyla ile Mecnun”, the first Turkish series to break into IMDB’s top 50, was the opening gate to a fantastic and admirable acting career.

Today Alican is recording for an undisclosed Netflix romantic comedy, as well as an American movie, where he plays the role of a Turkish character. He has starred on Turkish television several times and is making some major moves in Hollywood, where he currently resides.

Photographer: Jerry Camarillo

