Golf course maintenance is all about trimming grass and taking care of its adequate growth. On the basis of maintained area, we can divide a girls cos into four sections i.e.

Tee box Fairway Greens Rough

These areas occupy almost half of the golf course. The remaining half is considered in hazards that can be sand trap bunkers, bushes, trees and ponds. If you successfully managed to maintain the adequate growth of turf in all areas, the golf course will definitely draw the attention of everyone. It is not as easy as trimming grass in a lawn. Turf in a golf course needs a lot of care. It is only possible if you have good skills and a complete fleet of golf course maintenance equipment.Here we will discuss the most important jobs in a golf course.

Mowing

Mowing means trimming of grass at a specific length suitable according to the areas like fairway and greens. Mowers obviously the basic requirements for maintaining grass length. However, choosing the right mower according to the situation is something tricky. You cannot run the same mower everywhere from the tee box to roughs. For high precision areas like tee boxes, we need reel mowers. They are the conventional models of grass trimming with high-level perfection. The helical structure of reel blades allows you to trim the grass at its lowest height without harming the roots. Reel blades undoubtedly worked with high precision but they are slow and cannot withstanding in rough terrains.

In order to maintain the large area of a golf course faster, you need the help of rotary mowers. Unlike reel blades, they are equipped with vertically rotating blades of the grass with high speed. Also, the risk of damaging blades is lower in rough terrain. Therefore, it is advisable to invest in a Toro golf course mower equipped with rotary blades.

Irrigation

A typical golf course occupies 30 hectares of maintained land. In such a widely spread area, watering is not possible with their regular pressure horse. You need something in mobility to navigate throughout the entire golf course. specifically designed watering vehicles are available in the market for golf courses. In the Toro golf course equipment section, you will find sprayer vehicles with water tank. Automatic mechanisms spray water in the entire land area where dryness is harming the grass. Some golf course maintenance experts also prefer drip irrigation systems in the areas most affected by sunlight.

Cleaning

As we mentioned above, half of the land occupied in the golf course is actually hazards. Decayed branches and dead leaves need to be timely cleaned. For cleaning such a large area, you need powerful vacuum cleaners and blowers.

Aeration

Thatch and hard surface are the two major reasons halting the growth of new grass shoots. The ground requires proper aeration which is possible with two different types of equipment i.e. aerator and dethatcher. The job of an aerator is to puncture holes in the ground. On the other hand, the detacher removes an extra layer of decayed grass. The suppliers of Toro golf course mowers can also provide these two equipment.

Whenever you search for equipment for sale, don’t forget to consider these names on your list. Always prefer a reputed name to avoid quality concerns.

