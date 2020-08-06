Home>#INSCMagazine>NBA Restart: One Day After Locking Up West’s Top Seed, Lakers Look Flat In Double-Digit Loss To Thunder
#INSCMagazine NBA Opinion/Editorial Sports The Spectator

NBA Restart: One Day After Locking Up West’s Top Seed, Lakers Look Flat In Double-Digit Loss To Thunder

06 Aug 2020
00
Post Views: 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – One day after clinching the West’s top seed in the restarted NBA season down in the bubble, the Los Angeles Lakers (51-16) laid a proverbial egg in a 105-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (42-25).

In a game in which Lebron James scored 19 points in 30 minutes and Anthony Davis added nine points in 29 minutes for a combined 33.3 percent from the field, after making half (50.0 percent) in their 116-108 win over the always-tough Utah Jazz and 40.9 percent in a 107-92 loss to the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors, it’s clear that the Purple & Gold go as LBJ and AD go.


And that could be an issue if they hope to help the Lakers add their 17th banner.

While not as deep as their city rivals in the Clippers, the Lakers boast perhaps the most championship experience and pedigree of any team in the bubble. However, due to the losses of their their starting backcourt in Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo, the lack of chemistry and consistency since the restart is becoming more noticeable.

While many have them penciled in to play for their 17th title, you cannot count out the aforementioned Clippers, Houston Rockets or Denver Nuggets. Hell, even the Portland Trail Blazers with a seemingly rejuvenated Carmelo Anthony could be the one team capable of rocking the Lakers proverbial apple cart.

Los Angeles needs to be and play more consistently and go into the playoffs on a roll with an established chemistry if they hope to complete the mission that they are clearly on.

This article can also be found over at our sister site, The Spectator here.

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

Related Articles

Photo: Richard Boyle/Unsplash
Culture Lifestyle Sports

How Much Does it Cost to Build a Rugby Field?

Liam Smith
Playing rugby with your mates in the backyard is one thing, but creating a competitive field is a whole different
Arizona Cardinals Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens Buffalo Bills Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys Denver Broncos Detroit Lions Featured Front Page Green Bay Packers Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots New Orleans Saints New York Giants New York Jets NFL Oakland Raiders Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers San Diego Chargers San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Sports Spotlight Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Washington Redskins

2013 NFL Draft: Round 4-7 Live Blog

Robert D. Cobb
The fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft has begun currently on pick no.164 Here's a look at what happened
#INSC #INSCMagazine Blog ByLine Report Featured Front Page Spotlight World Affairs

INSCMagazine: In Memory Of WDBJ’s Alison Park and Adam Ward

@TheInscriberMag
With the tragic slaying of reporter Alison Parker, 24 and cameraman Adam Ward, 27 of Roanoke, VA-based news station, WDBJ

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.