An Introduction and Brief Guide To RARBG Proxy Sites

Isn’t it amazing how technology and the internet have made our lives better compared to how it was like before? It’s quite fascinating how it helps us in many different ways. Today, you will rarely see people slacking off in front of the TV to watch movies. Most people watch movies and series right through their mobile phones and bring them wherever they go.

Watching movies anywhere is possible, thanks to various streaming apps that are available today. Still, there are also some other ways to watch high-quality movies for free. The rise of torrents has become popular nowadays.

RARBG, in particular, has become one of the favorites among users but also became hated by the government. Here’s why:

What is RARBG?

RARBG is a torrent site founded by a small group of torrent enthusiasts back in 2008. The site wasn’t known back then since it started as a torrent tracker based on Bulgaria. As time passed, rarbg climbed up the ranks and became one of the best torrent sites thanks to the passionate uploaders that keep the website up to date with the latest media releases.

Due to the constant release of the latest digital media content, they have attracted the watchdogs of different governments worldwide. Since then, most countries have denied the users access to the free content that the sites offer.

In the following years, many more countries started to follow suit and blocked their users from accessing RARBG.

Strong Features and Web Design

Just because the site got banned from several countries, RARBG still continued to serve its loyal followers in the best way possible. The site even survived many challenges, mainly because of its features and web design. The site has a user-friendly layout, which gives all the users a good vibe when they browse through the website.

From the site, all the users will be able to find different content that is all categorized. There are seven categories that they choose from, such as music, games, movies, TV shows, software, non-xxx, and xxx. If the users decide which category to open, it will lead them to another page.

If a user doesn’t know which movies to download, the site will display the recommended torrents that are presented with their movie posters to give the users an idea of how it looks likes and what’s it about. The files can also be sorted by its file size, upload date, number of seeders, number of leechers, and the uploader’s name.

RARBG Proxy Sites

Since many countries blocked the main site, RARBG came up with a way to give access to all the users. As a result, proxy and mirror sites were created. These sites were created as a clone with a separate domain and server. These will also give you the capabilities to access the sites with tracking your location. Here is an updated list of some of the proxy sites.

https://rarbgprx.org/index70.php

https://rarbgmirror.com/index70.php

https://rarbgaccess.org/index70.php

https://unblocker.cc/

https://sitenable.com/

Takeaway

The proxy sites are not only limited to what was mentioned above, as there are still a lot more sites that you can find on the internet. With these torrent sites available at our disposal, we can now download all our favorite movies and listen to our favorite songs.

