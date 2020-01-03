Android Application Development Tutorial: Detailed Overview

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Businesses of all sizes are being thrust into a new era. In the modern world, without an online presence, a business is sure to struggle. This makes it easier for consumers to find companies and interact with them even if they can’t make it to a brick-and-mortar location.

This customer convenience shows plenty of returns for businesses too. They can increase brand recognition, brand loyalty, consumer retention, online traffic, and overall sales. This wider influence can bring almost any business an impressive level of prosperity.

Yet, not just any app will achieve these results. An app that is hastily thrown together or poorly designed won’t perform as well as one that had a lot of thought and careful planning put into it. It can be challenging to create an app if you don’t know where to start, though, and that’s why this overview is here to help.

Essential Tips for Creating an Android App

Brainstorm an Idea

The first thing that any company needs to do if they’re interested in creating an app is to brainstorm what it could be. At first, this includes the overarching concept of the app.

During this stage, think about your company’s consumers, the potential users of the app, and what you can offer them. What needs or wants in consumers will it answer? How will it make their lives easier? Generally, what questions will this app answer? You can even consider what you’ve seen in other, similar apps you’ve used and think about what you wished was different.

This isn’t a stage at which developers know everything and not everything that creators come up with will stay in the final concept. This stage is for considering what could be.

Start Creating a Wireframe

A wireframe for an app serves as a blueprint of how the app will work. In the beginning, it might not get into the exact details but it will have a rough outline of what each screen will look like. The plan should also include how different screens will flow into one another. When a user presses a button, where do they go next? These are the answers that a wireframe aims to offer.

Start to Create a Prototype

Once a wireframe is complete, it’s time to start creating a functional model of the app. Odds are; the first thing you create isn’t what will hit the market. That’s why, for now, Android application development services focus on creating a prototype. As developers refine the app and make different design changes, they can adjust the design from there. Because this is the step where programming becomes a major factor, it’s a good idea to look towards experienced hands.

Testing the App

Not testing an app before it hits the market is one of the worst mistakes a developer can make. No matter how talented app engineers are or how specialized their role was, there is always room for error. Companies need to test their apps pre-release as to not put the burden on consumers. According to Global App Testing, not only are users 48% less likely to use an app after they experience poor performance, 88% will interpret this performance into a negative opinion of the brand overall.

Continuing Maintenance

App development doesn’t stop once an app reaches the market either. After its release, developers need to monitor the app they’ve created. From time to time, it will require additional work. This could come in the form of updates, aesthetic changes, the introduction of new features, and even patches for issues when they’re necessary. Even the apps with the highest reception rates at release will fall out of consumer favor if they stay stagnant.

Conclusion

Designing an Android app isn’t an easy process. It takes time, effort, and careful deliberation to ensure that the result is profitable and appealing to consumers. Even then, continuing to look after the app is the only way to ensure prolonged success. However, by following these tips, you can craft a great app for your company.

