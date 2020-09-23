ASTRO Gaming Introduces the Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War A10 Gaming Headset for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Gaming

SAN FRANCISCO & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASTRO Gaming, the leader in premium video gaming equipment, today introduced the ASTRO Gaming Call of Duty ®: Black Ops: Cold War A10 Headset. ASTRO Gaming is the Official Headset licensee of Call of Duty and has been a long time official collaborator of Call of Duty®, bringing licensed headsets and accessories to gamers around the world. The new ASTRO Gaming Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War A10 Headset joins the ASTRO A40 TR, Speakers tags, and A40 TR Mod Kits already on the market today.

“ASTRO has been a key collaborator of Call of Duty esports such as Call of Duty Champs, and the Call of Duty League,” said Daniel Siegel, VP of Licensing for Activision. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with ASTRO as the Official Headset licensee of Call of Duty. With this latest headset, our fans are sure to get the best audio experience while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War.”

“Working with Activision and Call of Duty over the years, we’ve developed some amazing products,” said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “The Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War A10 special edition is a design-focused headset that is sure to help gamers improve their performance and enhance their gaming experience.”

The Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War A10 Headset was designed to deliver audio quality, comfort and durability at an affordable price point that would exceed all user expectations. Featuring colors and design elements from the new Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War title releasing on November 13th, this limited edition headset features all the functionality of the standard A10 headset, but includes a removable microphone pop filter, and special in-game custom item created for ASTRO customers.

Additional features of the ASTRO Gaming Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War A10 Headset include:

ASTRO Comfort and Quality – Featuring flexible, lightweight materials and cloth ear cushion, along with durable steel headbands with damage resistant rubberized cover and detachable cable system, the A10 is designed to withstand both victory and defeat.

Featuring flexible, lightweight materials and cloth ear cushion, along with durable steel headbands with damage resistant rubberized cover and detachable cable system, the A10 is designed to withstand both victory and defeat. Bonus Content – Bonus in-game content will be available in the launch of the Call of Duty ® : Black Ops Cold War game and is included with every purchase of the Call of Duty ® : Black Ops Cold War A10 Headset.

Bonus in-game content will be available in the launch of the game and is included with every purchase of the A10 Headset. ASTRO Audio V2 – Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids and distortion-free bass.

Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids and distortion-free bass. Cross Platform Compatibility – The 3.5mm jack on the A10 headset provides universal console and PC compatibility, as well as functionality with any mobile device that utilizes a 3.5mm audio port.

The 3.5mm jack on the A10 headset provides universal console and PC compatibility, as well as functionality with any mobile device that utilizes a 3.5mm audio port. Flip to Mute Mic – The ASTRO A10’s highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality, which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use.

The ASTRO Gaming Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War A10 Headset is available for pre-order now for $69.99 USD from ASTRO Gaming and major participating retailers, shipping in Fall of 2020.

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO Gaming, creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products for professional gamers, leagues, and gaming prosumers. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known in the gaming world for designing the Xbox 360®, along with Alienware™ and HP® Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming produces a line of gamer-centric products that support the rapidly growing gaming community. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram or our blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

Contacts

Maverick PR (for ASTRO Gaming)



Brandon Smith



310.404.9906



brandon@mavpr.com

Maverick PR (for ASTRO Gaming)



Tara Bruno



914.260.6633



tarambruno@gmail.com