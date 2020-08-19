INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Automation is your masterstroke to success. How exactly, though? “As automation helps businesses succeed where they struggle,” says Business consultant James Dhillon. Now, why is automation required? Dhillon shares that many entrepreneurs often lose sight of the goal under the burden of handling every operation. This might make money but takes up a lot of their time and effort. As a founder or CEO, you don’t need to run every service. This way, you will exhaust yourself. Dhillon also questions, “What’s the point of making so much money that you don’t have the time?” The time to spend with yourself and your loved ones.

Precisely why Dhillon stepped in to help businesses operate smoothly. James Dhillon currently runs one of the largest business development and consulting agencies in North America. Automaters, his digital agency, assists companies in automating their service operations. Dhillon has his signature recipe for the Automation Process, one that he believes is his forte. He swears by the four pillars as he defines the seamlessly integrated systems that can automate every task in an agency to achieve a flawless result, in almost half the time. The first step is finding prospective clients, then enrolling them, and convincing them to be paying clients. The third and the fourth step are the crucial pillars that ensure that your paying clients receive what they paid for. Dhillon stresses that keeping your clients happy is paramount, and hence, you need to have systems in place to help them with the assistance they need.

This structured system has led Automaters to maintain a vast and dedicated clientele. They currently work with more than 200 businesses and have a monthly recurring revenue of approximately USD 500,000. “It’s purely the art of saving time,” he asserts. Dhillon encourages fellow business people to invest in automation and use the time saved to spend some quality time with family and friends. “A relaxed holiday or a long drive is monumental in building a quality life with your people, and so, one has to learn to outsource,” he says.

Outsourcing saves you time; automation gets you qualitative results in the saved time. “A new generation agency owner shouldn’t be doing everything themselves,” says Dhillon. It’s possible, yes, but required? No! It would be a self-invested and repetitive process. Instead, choose automation and outsource every task. Dhillon recollects, “I’ve hit milestones in my own business when I decided to focus on what I was good at, and I’ve seen entrepreneurs have similar success stories. Once you realize how automation saves you from the struggle, you will never go back!”

