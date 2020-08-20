Home>#INSCMagazine>S&P 500 breaks records during a pandemic!
Peter Tuchman/ NYSE/ AP
#INSCMagazine Featured Features

S&P 500 breaks records during a pandemic!

20 Aug 2020
60
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 24

By Daniel Betancourt/ OptionsSwing Inc August (18th), 2020

An incredible rally from the March lows has left the market in awe…


There were those that doubted and there were those that rode it. A 55% drop led by a +55% recovery all within the span of six months. A V-Shape recovery is what President Trump called it back in April and that is exactly what it has been. Something the market has never seen before in such a short period.

What is the driving force behind this locomotive?

The strength of tech has been something that many call “very similar to the 2008 tech bubble”; but it seems as though this bubble is made of iron and refuses to deflate. Tech giants are trading anywhere from 50%-200% higher than pre-Covid prices: AMZN, TSLA, AAPL, SHOP and etc.

The way we stay in a bull market is this sector rotation that bulls have created. Almost seems as if tho institutions send a chain text to each other saying “Alright boys, today we pump the NASDAQ and on Thursday we move to the DJIA”. These sector rotations cause massive bear traps as money is being moved around to pull up all the indices in a healthy manner; pump it, let it cool off/sell off for a bit, move money to different sector, pump it, let it cool off/ sell off for a bit…rinse and repeat. The confidence behind these bulls comes from their guarantee from the Federal Reserve and Treasury that their money is in a safe place. Jerome Powell and Mnuchin will do anything in their power to keep the stock market well above its fair-value and have warned bears not to “bet against America”.

Facebook Comments

Ian Monroe
I am a career journalist covering Wellness, Travel, Business, and Technology. Writing is my greatest passion in life other than my amazing puppy and traveling the world. Please follow and support my writing.
http://ian-monroe.com

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Business

Benefits of using Cigarette Rolling Machines

Derek Lotts
Most of the smokers believe that rolling their own cigarettes is the best and easiest way to avoid harmful chemicals
#INSCMagazine Lifestyle Living

How To Get A Leg Up On Your Writing Career

@TheInscriberMag
Making a living from writing can sometimes seem like a very difficult pursuit. After all, it’s a job that is
Featured Front Page MLB Sports Spotlight St. Louis Cardinals Uncategorized

St. Louis Cardinals Reward Jhonny Peralta With 4-Year Deal

Robert D. Cobb
[caption id="attachment_18998" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Ezra Shaw- Getty Images[/caption] Major League Baseball still has yet to learn from its past mistakes when

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.