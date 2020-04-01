Beauty: 7 Treatment Options For Healthy And Glowing Skin

Our face is usually the first thing that others notice. That is why we need to take the utmost care of it.

With the fast-paced generation of today, we have only one chance to make the right impression. Dull and lifeless skin will certainly not be attractive. Therefore we need to look fresh and presentable at all times.

This is probably the reason why the skincare industry is growing by leaps and bounds every year. Women and men are increasingly getting conscious of their looks. Flawless and bright skin is something that all of us desire. Our skin is regularly exposed to the elements. Add to that a hectic and stressful lifestyle, it is difficult to stick to a skincare routine.

There are many products available in the market that work to target a specific skin issue. Advancements in the science of skincare have made it easy for us to have flawless skin.

While many skincare products promise to deliver amazing results to give us bright and glowing skin, they require time. This can be a disadvantage for people who are looking for faster results.

There are several skincare treatments available that give instant results. Furthermore, these procedures do not take much time. Most of these treatments require a few sessions of 1 hour each. Hence the popular term given to them is “lunch break procedures”.

These lunch break beauty procedures are quick and give long-lasting results. If you are suffering from dull skin, you can opt for these treatments.

Here are 7 treatment options for a bright and glowing skin-

1) Laser skin resurfacing-

This is the most popular beauty treatment for bright and glowing skin. Laser skin resurfacing works by destroying the skin layers one by one using a laser. The new layer that forms after healing gives you a smooth and bright appearance. Modern-day lasers are extremely precise and efficient. You would need a few sessions depending on your current skin condition. But once the procedure is complete, you will notice brighter and younger-looking skin.

.Microdermabrasion works through the exfoliation method. Our skin accumulates dead cells on the surface every day. This layer makes our skin look dull and lifeless. Daily exfoliation may not be enough to get rid of it. However, microdermabrasion can help you. It works by spraying an abrasive powder such as diamond or zinc dust onto the skin surface. Doctors then remove it through suction. This method reveals your original bright skin hidden under the layer of dead skin cells. You may want to repeat the procedure every 3-4 weeks for long-lasting results.

A photo facial is extremely effective in people who struggle with dark spots and pigmentation on the skin. If these are a skin issue you are facing, you can opt for this procedure. It involves targeting the pigmentation with a small pulse of light. It helps curb the melanin production. The result is toned and bright skin.

Nevertheless, it works only for superficial pigmentation.

It is a bit complicated procedure, but the results are smooth and glowing skin. Mesotherapy involves making small punchers in the skin’s surface to drain out the fat deposits. It gives you an even-toned skin and also reduces the appearance of pits and scars. It tightens the skin and rejuvenates it as well.

5) Radiofrequency treatment-

If you are wondering what radio waves can do, it will take you by surprise to learn about their benefits for skincare. The radiofrequency treatment works quite efficiently. Doctors target a particular frequency of radio waves on a specific area of the skin. These rays heat the cells to 45-degree celsius. It stimulates the collagen present naturally. It makes the skin smooth and gives it a bright glow. This method is also famous for its anti-aging properties

6) Skin booster injections-

Most of the time, our dull skin is the result of dehydration. Skin booster injections work by providing the skin with a super boost of hydration. Here, doctors inject hyaluronic acid into the skin. This substance gives a glow to the skin because of its light-reflecting ability. It also hydrates the skin from within to eliminate signs of dryness and damage.

7) Laser toning with Carbon peel-

Dust and other minute particles clog the pores of our skin daily. It often hinders the natural glow of the skin. Laser toning coupled with a carbon peel is a process where a laser light helps minimize hyperpigmentation. Later, the carbon peel helps suck the impurities from the pores. It instantly brightens and tones your skin. This procedure is prevalent as it does not require any healing time. You can get it done just a day before a significant event and enjoy super cleansed and glowing skin.

These procedures can help you achieve a bright and glowing look in no time. You should always consult a certified dermatologist before undertaking any of these procedures. Your skin type may be different and may react in a certain way to some of the above processes. A dermatologist will help you decide which process will work for you so that you always look your glowing best!!

