5 Different Ties For 5 Different Occasions

Ties are an essential part of a man’s wardrobe, but a lot of men maybe only have a few ties that they cycle through. While this is not terrible, it’s also not something that should be advised. Ties are a critical piece of smart dress, and the right tie will achieve maximum effect if it is used for the right occasion.

The hard part, of course, is knowing what type of tie is best suited for each occasion. Well, luckily for you I am writing this article to give you some examples of what kind of tie is best for each of five relatively common occasions in a man’s life. So let’s take a look;

Weddings

Weddings are beautiful occasions and should you should dress as such. Don’t be afraid to wear a colourful tie. A brighter red or blue tie might reflect the happiness of the occasion. I would steer clear of anything with a pattern, as it can detract some style from your outfit.

Funerals

Funerals are not an occasion to look forward too and can be difficult to choose the correct tie for, as it may seem a simple black tie will do, but you do not want to look like your dressing for a formal party. Your best bet is to make sure you are buying ties made for funerals, link the one linked here from JohnHenric.com.

Job interviews

Job interviews can be a particularly stressful time. Your meeting a lot of new people and you may need to find work and the pressure can be a lot. You are trying your best to represent yourself in the best way possible, so you must dress correctly. The last thing you want to do is turn up wearing the only tie you have, and it is a wedding or funeral tie. Your best bet is to stick to neutral colours like blue and navy, or maybe a simple pattern if you want to stand out a bit. For more information on dressing correctly for job interviews, then this guide should be helpful.

Parties

Parties are the most comfortable occasions to dress for a simple shirt and tie combination will be fine. This is where you can also really show your fun side. For example, If it is a Christmas party, wear a fun Christmas tie. There are no real missteps here, but I recommend you avoid black or white ties, as they may make you a little too formally dressed.

Standard formal events

When it comes to standard formal events, such as the end of year rewards or club presentations, one of the best choices you can make is to wear a Bow Tie. Bow ties are a great way to dress formally and also ooze style and charisma. You will look confident and ideally suited for the event. If you are unsure on how to wear a bow tie, then you can refer to this site for a guide.

With that information, I hope you have a clearer idea of the types of ties you should own and when you should wear them. It is my recommendation that every man owns one tie for each of these occasions as you never know when they might arise. If you’re looking for more information on how to change your style in 2020, then this article is perfect for you.

