Beauty and Skincare Ingredients to Try in 2020

With technology ever-changing, skincare never stops improving. New ingredients, tools, techniques, and brands continue to become available to us. From social media’s impact on what consumers are buying, skincare is bigger than ever before. In 2020, we can expect to see more natural ingredients (a lot more CBD) and more personalized skincare approaches. We’ve gathered 6 of the most popular beauty and skincare ingredients you’re going to want to incorporate into your routine this year.

Pearl Powder

Pearls are definitely more than just bling. While your favorite stunning pearl necklace is the staple of your jewelry collection, fact is that pearls can also be the staple of your skincare regimen. The gem of the sea has been used for centuries for its skincare benefits, as well as an ingredient in makeup products. Ancient Chinese medicine, in addition to the Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, all turned to pearl powder for a lustrous shine. There’s been a lot of talk lately about the benefits of Mother of Pearl – more precisely, its powder has a protein called conchiolin which functions similar to keratin and will repair damaged skin for a healthy glow as bright as a pearl. Pearl powder has continued to become more popular, both in skincare routines and incorporated into makeup, so we can expect to see a lot more from the gem this next year.

Natural Ingredients

Clean beauty trends continue to dominate the top of beauty lists, so it’s no surprise to see the rise of natural ingredients included here. The average consumer is becoming more conscious about what they are putting on their skin and into their bodies. Consumers are turning to natural ingredients to be included in their everyday products. CBD has made a splash across all health and wellness markets lately and beauty is no different. Early adopters have already deputed a CBD oil-infused scalp scrub and makeup brands such as Milk Makeup’s Kush mascara. Bakuchiol and CBD oil are two of the most popular natural ingredients right now. Buyers are also conscious that their products are free of drying alcohols, parabens, fragrances, and ensuring that products are cruelty-free.

Retinol

Retinol has been on the market for a few years now, but it’s expected that more people than ever before will start incorporating this wonder ingredient. It is key to any anti-aging benefits for the skin and many beauty brands (especially green beauty) are beginning to add small percentages of retinol to compete with traditional brands. Still, make sure to read labels and avoid any products with “synthetic vitamin A” due to the possibility of retinyl palmitate which should be avoided.

Electrolytes

Yes, the same ones in your favorite Gatorade, electrolytes have been slowly introduced by a few brands but we can expect a lot more from them in 2020 thanks to their ultra-hydrating benefits. Electrolytes are minerals that carry an electric charge for those that need a chemistry refresher, which include potassium, calcium, and magnesium, magnesium being the most beneficial to the skin. These all work together to maintain the skin’s hydration levels and keep its optimal function. Magnesium works to help the overall blood flow and cell function which will help the skin be more supple. It can also work to stabilize hormonal imbalances, reduce stress and cortisol levels, and help with skin disorders and issues like acne by improving the cell process.

Creamy Toners

Toners have been on the scene for years but experts are expecting them to get even bigger in 2020. Consumers have been known to skip this skincare step, but toning the skin helps balance the pH level while removing dead skin cells. Creamy toners– a combination of a toner and moisturizer– will continue to pick up speed after the K-beauty trend of “cream skin”. It’s a category of products that’s not as heavy as the name implies; instead, it is moisturizing and milky in texture. In a world where people may be moving towards time-efficient and minimalized skincare routines, products like these help the wearer buy less stuff while still getting the benefits of toner.

Centella Asiatica

Also known as “cia”, we can thank dirty air for the rise of this skincare ingredient. Pollution is such a problem in large cities across the world and your skin’s irritation shows it. Centella Asiatica is a medicinal herb infused with phytochemicals (chemicals produced by plants), beta-carotene, and amino acids. These three fight skin concerns like dehydration and inflammation. Turn to this skincare ingredient if you live in a large city or suffer from pollution. Pollution is now considered the skin’s number two concern, directly after sun exposure. Most people are already in the good habit of sunscreen every day but haven’t integrated anything to fight pollution into their skincare. Last year, Liberty London saw a 57 percent increase in the purchase of pollution battling skincare products, so in 2020 we can assume we will continue to see the rise in popularity of pollution-fighting protectants.

Some trends in beauty and skincare don’t include ingredients at all. In alignment with clean beauty and natural ingredients, consumers will continue to focus on sustainability. Brands are focusing on refillable pots and redesigning bottles, tubes, and jars to make for easier recycling. In addition to this, we can see the rise of inclusivity when it comes to beauty and skincare. Brands are targeting men with new products and the rise of “gender-neutral” products seems to be growing. They continue to breakdown stereotypes and male makeup misconceptions and serve men with functional products like concealers and eyebrow mascaras.

