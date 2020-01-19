5 Fun Activities For People That Love Problem Solving

Are you an avid problem solver? Perhaps you manage a team that is made up of individuals that just love a challenge. Regardless of which of these two categories you fit into, problem-solving tasks and activities are a fantastic way of developing creativity, logic, resilience and lateral thinking. In today’s article, we have a look at 5 fun activities for people who love problem-solving, so read on to find out more!

Say Hello To The Escape Room

Escape rooms have massively grown in popularity over the last few years. Just do a quick google search and chances are there are escape room activities in your area. The escape room experience is one that involves a team of people cooperatively discovering clues, solving puzzles or riddles and accomplishing one or more tasks in various rooms to progress towards a specific goal. The end goal of the experience is to find your way to the escape site of the game. Most of these experiences come with a time limit attached to it, meaning that participants have to remain quick, attentive and put their problem-solving skills to the test. Escape rooms are by far one of the best experiences that a problem-solving connoisseur can immerse themselves in.

The Good Ol’ Rubik’s Cube

This one is an absolute classic. The Rubik’s Cube is a 3D combination puzzle that was invented in 1974 by a Hungarian sculptor named Ernő Rubik. The Rubik’s Cube was initially created to help explain three-dimensional geometry. Since then, the Rubik’s Cube has become an overnight sensation, with people all over the globe attempting to solve it as fast as possible. Solving a Rubik’s Cube is by no means a simple task, and could take up to hours for certain people. You can be sure that any problem-solving enthusiast will enjoy the inexpensive yet incredibly rewarding Rubik’s Cube.

Sudoku

Have you heard of Sudoku? Sudoku rose in popularity in 1984 when it was first printed in the Monthly Nikolist magazine. Sudoku originated in Japan and is a puzzle where a player inserts numbers onto a 9×9 grid. The aim of the game is to fill the grid so that each column and each row contains all the digits ranging from 1-9 without repeating itself. Sudoku has become an incredibly popular pastime amongst problem-solving enthusiasts due to its ability to keep the mind fresh and alert. Did you know that recent studies have shown that engaging in Sudoku is a fantastic way to reduce the risk of getting dementia? Aside from keeping the brain on its toes, Sudoku is also a fun and relaxing activity that can keep one entertained for hours.

Urban Quest

For those who prefer a more hands-on problem-solving experience, Urban Quest is something to look into. Urban Quest gets teams of people to race around Melbourne city in search of clues, going crazy in flash mobs, solving puzzles and completing various challenges along the way. Whether you’re in search of something fun to do or are simply looking for a problem-solving adventure, Urban Quest has got you covered. You can be assured that you’ll have a day full of competition as well as physical and mental challenges all wrapped up in one.

Cluedo!

Cluedo is a classic murder mystery board game that has been around since 1943. Built for between 3-6 players, this game’s objective is to determine who murdered the victim, which room they did it in and what tool or weapon they used to commit the heinous act. Each player assumes the role of a suspect and attempts to figure out the correct answer by making strategic assumptions along the way. Cluedo is a fantastic way to develop deductive logic and strategy and is an absolute favourite amongst problem-solving fanatics.

