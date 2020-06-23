Beauty: Benefits Of Using CBD For Acne

CBD also called cannabidiol, a non-intoxicating component of hemp plants or marijuana. CBD is obtained as a powder. CBD is usually combined with an oil such as olive, coconut, each of which strengthens application and efficacy, thus the name “CBD oil.” In skincare, CBD oil normally can’t get you high as it doesn’t have the brain-altering characteristics of the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of marijuana.

Acne can irritate the people of all ages. Many natural ways are there to fight the acne. Many pieces of evidence revealed that CBD for acne is very beneficial. You can put it directly on acne or may take it orally as CBD edibles.

Is CBD oil able to treat acne?

CBD oil help in preventing acne breakouts. The most common skin problem people are facing nowadays is acne. The sebum we get on our skin helps our skin from the dust present outside. But the drawback is; the dust can mix with the sebum and settle in our pores and become trapped there. It then produces acne and makes us suffer. Hormonal imbalances, excess sebum production, and genetics lead towards acne. In this condition, CBD can help a lot. CBD effects the sebocytes of human. Sebocytes are the cells responsible for sebum production. CBD use can prevent the production of too much sebum oil. Less sebum oil on your skin means fewer chances of getting acne. CBD is a great choice to limit acne. The studies also disclosed that the CBD oil prompted an antibacterial reaction in the cells and tried to prevent the activation of inflammatory cytokines. Cytokines can trigger acne, which can help prevent further breakouts by reducing them.

Effect of CBD on acne scars

Acne scars arise because of the underlying skin conditions caused by swollen pimples and skin picking.

A research conducted in the journal La Clinica Terapeutica examined 20 participants who had psoriasis and atopic dermatitis-related scars. For three months, the patients used CBD-enriched ointment twice daily to scarred skin areas. A study discovered that the CBD balm dramatically improved the appearance of the skin in categories such as elasticity and hydration, after the three months. Although the research was limited and not conducted on those with acne scars, it does look promising that CBD products will help to reduce the appearance of acne scars.

Uses of CBD for body acne

Since body acne occurs through the same mechanisms as facial acne, products containing CBD may help to reduce body acne. Many manufacturers of skincare goods use CBD in liquid soap or body washes. Even if CBD products may not be directly advertised to people with body acne, there is some benefit to their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Effect of CBD Oil on Sensitive Skin

A further advantage of CBD oil is that important relaxing properties have been discovered. The major skin relaxing and skin normalizing effects may help reduce skin sensitivity issues, including hyperpigmentation and reactivity. Since environmental stressors affect the skin of all types, the soothing function of CBD will help to keep everybody’s skin in balance.

