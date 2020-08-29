Beauty: Everything You Need to Know About Starting a Skin-Care Routine

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It’s always the right time to invest in your skin. You’re ready to begin a skin-care routine, but you’re feeling overwhelmed on where to start. It can be difficult to find the right products for your skin type since there are so many products to choose from. Finding the right products with your preferences doesn’t have to be overly complicated. Here’s everything you should consider, from start to finish, when starting a skin-care routine.

You need to know your skin type.



The first step to getting the right products for your skin-care routine is to understand your skin type. Your skin type is integral to the type of products you should be applying to your skin. There are four skin types. The first is dry skin. If you have dry skin, you will likely need a heavier moisturizer. Your skin tone may look dull and flaky without proper care. The focus of your routine will be to add lots of hydration back to your skin. On the other hand, if you have oily skin, excess moisture is not the answer.

Oily skin commonly looks shiny. A combination of both dry and oily skin types is combination skin. The last type to note is sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin, certain beauty products can irritate your skin. It usually looks red or irritated. If you’re feeling confused as to which category you fit into, there’s no need to worry because you can find out which skin type you have. Start by observing your skin throughout the day. Do not apply any skincare or makeup products to your face after bathing. This way, you can see how your skin reacts naturally.

Understand your preferences.

After you’ve determined your skin type, you’ll want to navigate the personal preferences you have for your skincare. These preferences range from luxury, cruelty-free, vegan, hypoallergenic, Black-owned, or LGBTQ-owned companies. It doesn’t have to feel complicated to get new products that fit within all of these parameters. For the best experience searching for new products that fit your specific needs, shop with MIRA BEAUTY. Their extensive product database does an amazing job of letting you sift through tons of skin-care products that will work with your wants and needs. As a MIRA BEAUTY user, you have access to photos of the product you’re interested in, and you can explore some of the top new products by all of the popular beauty enthusiasts.

MIRA is on a mission to empower its users to make informed purchases. They value inclusivity, transparent product information and reviews, and a community for skin-care questions. This space opens up the opportunity for you to get real product recommendations that work for you, instead of relying on deceiving paid ads from social media influencers.

Products galore

It may come as a surprise to learn that a skincare routine may involve a variety of products. Searching the internet to find the best for each product is time-consuming. Common skincare products include cleansers, toners, exfoliants, serums, sunscreens, and moisturizers. Each serves a fairly different purpose. To put it briefly, cleansers remove things like dirt, oil, and makeup from your face. It’s critical to get this grime off so you have a nice clean base for all of your other new products. Next, exfoliants remove dead skin cells through abrasion or chemicals. Toners often refine pores and clear excess sebum or dirt. Serums are another skincare item made for specific aesthetic preferences and needs. For example, they make anti-aging serums or brightening serums.

Last but not least is sunscreen and moisturizers. Sunscreen can be found in combination with a moisturizer. Protection against skin cancer is not the only thing that sunscreen does. It also reportedly prevents aging, uneven skin tone, and wrinkles. Your last step, moisturizer, will add hydration back to your skin. To simplify your moisturizer application process, buy a moisturizer that also contains sunscreen.

You can find a powerful combination moisturizer at MIRA BEAUTY. By using their services, you’ll get the best experience and transparency along with a ton of information on personalized products. You will finally be able to treat your skin with the love it deserves by making this commitment to new skincare products that are uniquely chosen for you.

