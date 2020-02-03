Beauty: Skincare Tips For Oily Skin

Oily skin is one of the most common skin types found all over the world. Though not the most preferred skin type, oily skin can be beneficial for people who live in places with a dry atmosphere. However, oily skin can lead to frequent breakouts and dull-looking skin all the time, which can be a huge problem. One of the basic features of oily skin is that the oil on top of the skin covers the pores on the epidermis, therefore making it difficult for the skin to perspire and breathe. This, in turn, accumulates more dirt and filth, which becomes difficult to remove, resulting in long-lasting, ugly pimples.

If you have oily skin, there are amazing skincare routines that you could try. It is important to understand that oily skin requires a lot of attention and effort to keep it clean and healthy. These skincare routines can help remove oil from the upper layer of your skin, giving you a fresh and breezy look.

Best Skincare Tips for Oily Skin

1. Clean Your Face Twice a Day

As mentioned, when you have oily skin, the oil covers its surface, which makes it difficult for the skin to breathe. When skin can’t breathe properly, it loses its ability to remain clean and clear. The oil on top of the skin can also act as a feasting ground for all kinds of germs, dust, and pollutants, as these can have an easier time sticking to oily skin compared to normal skin. They also become quite difficult to remove because of the stickiness made from the oil and sweat on your skin’s surface.

Therefore, it is extremely important to cleanse your face properly at least twice a day. Make sure to use products that aren’t too harsh on your skin. You can go for facial cleansers infused with turmeric, honey or tea tree oil as they can help with oily skin. But keep in mind not to overdo it.

2. Scrub Regularly

Scrubbing your skin with organic substances can help get rid of both the excess oil and dead skin cells, giving it more room to breathe. Be gentle with the exfoliation process. While removing dirt and dead skin cells are necessary, it is also important to note that excessive scrubbing can end up doing more harm than good. Try applying an oatmeal scrub on your face, which is both natural and organic, and can restore your skin’s lost sheen.

3. Try an Oil-Free Diet

When you already have more than enough oil on your skin’s surface, it is best to try out an oil-free or less-oily diet. This will not only improve your health, but also maintain a healthy level of oil in your body. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as food cooked with a minimum amount of oil. Also, avoid eating fast-food frequently since these are often cooked using a large amount of oil and can contain many preservatives since they are mostly processed food. This is one of the most effective skincare tips, yet most people fail to understand its importance. When you avoid oily and processed foods from your diet, your skin automatically starts to glow and look better than it used to.

4. Exercise Daily

Exercising is another important thing that you should try out. When you exercise, you sweat. A healthy amount of sweating is tremendously good for your skin. It flushes out toxins and pollutants from your skin’s surface and helps it breathe again. Exercising regularly can not only help you shed the unwanted flab off your belly and back, but it can also do wonders for your skin.

If you have ever wondered how Hollywood starlets manage to look so young even when they are pushing 50, the answer to that question lies in their healthy diets and their extensive workout routines. Being active and healthy can be reflected on the kind of skin you have. Therefore, if you want to look younger for a long time, this is your key to it.

5. Use Face Masks

Using face masks can also create wonders for your skin. This is something that you should do after an exfoliation routine. You can use face masks that are made with Kaolin and Bentonite clay as they have proven to be very good for your skin. You can also go for face masks made from Sandalwood as they, too, are extremely good for oily skin.

Other than that, you can also create several DIY face masks at home for oily skin. A papaya and lemon face mask might turn out to be just the remedy you were looking for. Also, chocolate face masks are known to be wonderful for this cause. They might be a bit expensive, but there’s no harm in treating yourself from time to time.

6. Always Use Sunscreen While Going Out

Women with oily skin dread sunscreen creams and lotions as they are afraid of excessive greasiness. This is a mistaken notion. No matter what skin type you have, you should always apply sunscreen while going out in the bright sunlight. If you fail to do so, it might result in unwanted pigmentation, dark patches, and even sunburn. Therefore, you should always apply sunscreen while going out and not worry about the greasiness, as it will protect you from something worse.

7. Don’t Forget to Moisturize

Even if you have oily skin, you should never skip moisturizing it. Failing to follow a regular moisturizing routine for your skin will prompt the sebaceous glands to produce more oil. You should go for water-based, oil-free moisturizers for oily skin, and avoid skipping this skincare routine.

Conclusion

The tips mentioned above can help you take care of your skin. Having oily skin can seem like a lot of hard work, but you should always learn to accept and love whatever type of skin type you have. So, sit back, relax and take good care of your oily skin, but know that beauty is never skin-deep.

