Your eyes are the window to your personality. They can convey the message that words cannot. No matter how much effort you put in beautifying your face, if your eyes don’t appear good, then your entire face will appear dull. Therefore, it is important to make your eyes look stunning, elegant, and captivating. To do this, you don’t need to spend a fortune on expensive surgeries. You just need some eye makeup essentials to create the look of mesmerizing eyes.

Wearing eye makeup is a sure-shot way to amp up even the simplest of outfits. Moreover, it is the quickest and easiest way to look drop-dead gorgeous. Here is the list of the top six eye makeup products that should be part of every fashionista’s vanity.

Kajal Pencil:

Flawless makeup starts with a sultry kajal pencil. It is an eye makeup staple that shouldn’t be ignored at any cost. Applying kajal along the rims of your waterline adds intensity and depth to your eyes. Ranging from subtle, dramatic to bold, smoky look, this versatile product can help you achieve different looks. Just with a simple sweep, it can transform your facial appearance. Also, these are available in a good number of variants including waterproof, smudge-proof, and long-wearing kajal. Nevertheless, if you desire the boldest look, go for Lakme kajal eyeconic. This beautiful kajal by Lakme can beat all timelines with its super-lasting formula that stays up to10 hours.

Eye Primer:

Designed to prevent smudging, feathering, and fading, an eye primer helps you create a strong base for your eye makeup. It is meant to be applied before eye shadow. An eye primer comes with skin smoothening properties that provide a polished appearance to your eyes. It is the ultimate product to elevate your eye makeup. Plus, they are formulated to be lightweight and crease-proof to create a perfect finish to your eyes. With so many benefits, an eye primer is a must-have in a vanity box. Especially if you have oily eyelids, don’t forget this product.

Eyeliner:

When it comes to perfect eye-makeup, eyeliner is a perfect must-have. It is a great product to brighten your eyes with vibrant shades. Eyeliner is applied across your lash line. Tailored to be smudge-proof, weightless, and water-resistant, eyeliners add a high-definition appeal to your eyes. Luckily, apart from black, the liners are also available in several gorgeous hues. Want more? You can use liners as kajal to pop up your eyes with bright colours.

Mascara:

Add sparkle to your lashes by curling them up with mascara. Mascara provides an extension-like effect to your eyelashes which makes them appear bigger. It can be applied on both upper as well as lower lashes for a dramatic effect. The main purpose of using mascara is to darken, elongate, thicken and define your eyelashes.

Eyebrow pencil:

A naturally well-done eyebrow can literally change the look of your face. It all comes down to the right type & the right shade when choosing an eyebrow pencil to achieve beautiful-looking eyebrows. It is recommended to pick a brown eyebrow pencil or a shade that is lighter than your original brows instead of a black one.

Start filling in the gaps in an upward motion on your brow where the hair is sparse using the tip of the pencil in small soft strokes. Use the spoolie at the end of your brush to groom your brow and diffuse any harsh lines. This will set and define your eyebrows with a gorgeous & natural look.

Eyeshadow palettes:

If you like experimenting with different eye colours then owning an eyeshadow palette is a must in your vanity. Since an eye shadow palette consists of more shades of colours, you can aim for any look that you want, whether it be bold, dramatic, or simple.

Always focus on the quality of the texture and the tone of eyeshadows that complement your skin complexion before picking your eyeshadow palette. Eyeshadow palettes are available in shimmer, cream, metallic, matte, liquid, sticks, etc.

If you are a beginner, you can always start with a nude palette and slowly work your way with other eyeshadows. Get captivating eyes in seconds with this list of top six eye makeup products that you should definitely own and add sparkle to your everyday makeup look.

Health & Glow is your one-stop-shop for all your makeup product needs. They offer an unmatched and ever-increasing assortment of skin care, makeup, hair care, and wellness products that are 100% genuine. So, grab your favourite eye makeup product at the best deals today.

