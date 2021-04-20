One of the greatest things about slot machines is that they can be based on virtually any theme so that anybody can find a fascinating game that suits their interests. Sport themed games are a very popular choice for people who follow sports and maybe indulge in some sports betting as well.

Luckily there is no shortage of slots about sport, so whatever sport takes your fancy, you are guaranteed to find a suitable game for you. Swedish iGaming expert Dominic Andreassen, whose profile you can check out here, has kindly shared his favourite sports slots with us.

Euro Golden Cup

Football is the most popular sport also in Sweden, as well as all around the world. Therefore, it is no wonder that it has also inspired many game developers over the years. One great example is the Euro Golden Cup slot from Genesis Gaming which puts you in the mood to follow the upcoming Euro Cup. The game has a standard 5×3 set-up with 25 available paylines that run in both directions.

Collect flags from different countries in the base game, and unlock more features when you get to the bonus game! There are three levels of bonus games which can include for example free spins with giant wild symbols, mystery symbols as well as a penalty shootout. Swedes love football as well as casino spel, so playing this slot is a great way to combine the excitement of a fun slot and a great football match!

Break Away

Apart from football, also ice hockey is another very popular sport in Sweden, and the Swedish national team has managed to win the World Championship 11 times over the years. While ice hockey-themed slots are nowhere near as ubiquitous as football-themed ones, Microgaming has produced the classic Break Away, as well as two sequels to the popular ice hockey slot; Break Away Deluxe and Break Away Lucky Wilds.

The original five-reel game boasts 243 ways to win, as well as a multitude of special features. For example, smashing wild symbols help you score wins, while the free spins feature may come with up to x10 multipliers. Rolling reels, which means that the winning symbols disappear only to be replaced by new symbols, makes it possible to achieve several wins in a row. The puck, which works as a scatter symbol, will pay out the game’s 125.000-coin jackpot if you manage to land five of them on the screen.

KnockOut

Perhaps, instead of football or ice hockey, you are in the mood for a fight? In that case, you should check out Fugaso’s cage-fighting themed KnockOut slot. With impressive 3D graphics, you feel like you are in the cage with the fighters – but luckily no punches will be thrown in your direction, so you can enjoy the excitement without the pain!

You can score wins on 40 fixed paylines on this five-reel slot, which offers wild symbols to help you form winning combinations, as well as a free spin feature. Instead of a bonus game, there is a KnockOut feature that can turn random symbols into others, improving your chances of winning. The feature appears randomly in the base game, while during the free spins the feature is active on every spin. Are you ready for some smashing wins?

Scudamore’s Super Stakes

If horse racing is more your thing, NetEnt has just the game for you: Scudamore’s Super Stakes which was created to celebrate the real-life horse racing champion Peter Scudamore. The visuals and the sounds of the game take you to a track to enjoy a day at the races. While in Sweden the trotting races such as Elitloppet are more popular, in this slot you can get to know thoroughbred racing more often seen in the UK.

The game features five reels, three rows and 20 fixed paylines. Randomly appearing horseshoe symbols can turn any symbols into wilds, which in turn replace any symbols in your winning combinations. There is also a clever feature called the Bet Slip, which allows you to score extra wins by betting on the symbols that will appear on the reels in the coming spins. The exciting free spins feature is played on an expanded 5×4 reel set with 32 fixed paylines.

Golden Tour

Those of you who enjoy playing or watching golf will surely love Playtech’s sophisticated Golden Tour slot. Golf is known for its several health benefits including giving the players a chance to spend time outdoors, and in this slot, you get to enjoy a beautiful summer day on the golf greens with birds singing in the background.

It’s not all about the mellow atmosphere though; you can grab some real wins in this five-reel slot with only five paylines. The game features not one but three scatter symbols, all of which are represented by an animal. If you get three of the same animals on consecutive reels you will get a bonus round, whereas two golf balls function as a wild symbol. Will you score a hole-in-one in this stylish game?

Conclusion

If you are a fan of any particular sport and you also love slot machines, you are in luck – there are plenty of choices of slots for lovers of football, ice hockey, MMA, horse racing and golf alike!

