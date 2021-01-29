The entire world is facing a severe crisis in times of stay at home orders and Canada is no exception. All the workspaces have been shut off and moving out in these times can be dangerous, both in terms of health security and legal fines. But there are a number of activities to keep yourself entertained during stay at home Orders. Some of them are –

Fitness – You cannot go out for running or even to a gym but you certainly can work out for some time indoors. This is the best time to focus on your fitness if you have been ignoring it from months or years. There are a number of exercises that you can do such as push-ups, squats, etc. Exercising will not only keep you in shape but will also make your day less negative in these uncertain times.

Talk to your family – Before the pandemic, we were so busy that we didn’t even have a good long conversation with our family members. Now is the time to fill that gap and revive your broken relationships. You can even engage your family in board games.

Online games – Challenging your friends to play online games can really be one fun thing to do. Visa casino is a very interesting game that you can play online. It can be a good remedy for your boredom. It is almost like a real casino, just online.

Web series – catch up all the highly recommended and entertaining web series. Binging on series just like playing online games can be one of the best things that you can do to keep yourself entertained during stay at home Orders. Just grab on to your favourite snacks and start watching.

Podcasts – Podcasts can be entertaining and educational at the same time. You can listen to popular podcasts according to your genre preference. It is really a good thing to spend time in which you can be entertained and productive at the same time.

Online course – If you are someone who really values productivity, you can learn a new skill online and master it in no time as you have plenty of time to practise that skill. Some of the skills you can learn are coding, digital marketing, animating, etc. These skills can really boost up your CV when applying to a new job.

Freelancing – One more thing that productive people can do is freelancing. You can earn a fair bit of money via working online for different clients. You can do all sorts of things including content writing, software development, etc.

Learn cooking – Getting involved in cooking is very interesting. You can enjoy the process of making food with your family that can also help you sometime later in life.

Art – You can start by painting or sketching your favourite movie characters. It is indeed not everyone’s cup of tea but the quality of the result does not matter. The fact that you tried a new thing will make you happy.

