Human hair wigs for black women are the necessary things in daily life which look like a decoration for beauties. Wigs for sale in the market are various, different wigs hairstyles, different wigs, hair vendors, how to make a good judgment, and choose the best hair wigs for you is questioned by most customers. Summer is hot, even with your own hair, you will feel hot, and want to cut the long hair to short. If you wear a wig, it is very hot and uncomfortable. How to deal with the high temperature in summer with a wig? To meet the requirements of the people we have developed more wigs style for Black women as well but in this blog we will just discuss some of the famous wigs available easily in market for them.

Short Bob Wig





When it comes to styling your hair wig then there is no better option than short bob wigs because they are easy to maintain comparing to long hairs. The hair bundles sewing in the wig cap is short about 8-14 inches. The hair is real hair cut from the hair vendor virgin girl, so the hair wig is soft and breathable. Tangle-free and shedding free. It is lace frontal short bob wigs. You can part to any direction on the lace frontal which is similar to your skin, invisible and undetectable.

Julia hair mall provides short straight bob wigs and curly bob wigs, most of the bob wigs are natural black. Now we produce the new colored wigs, such as pink wigs, green wigs, and orange wigs. These colorful wigs are suitable for summer with your colorful clothes.

You can imagine that with these colorful wigs, you will be the most beautiful lady among the people.

Short bob wigs are short and light, when you wear it, you will feel comfortable and easy to handle.

How to wear a short bob wig?

Wearing a short bob wig is the same way with the long hair wigs; here are the steps for installing a short bob wig.

Braid your own hair as flat as possible to make a cornrow. If your own hair is loose, the wig will slip off your head.

Wear the short bob wig on. Adjust the position fit for your head, and then fix the wig by applying some got2b. There is a band on the back of the wig, so you can clip the proper size. Our short bob wig size is an international standard average size of 21-23 inches.

3. Cut the extra edge of the lace. Make sure the edge of lace is invisible and undetectable.

4. Trim the hair. Trim the messy hair, if you want to make a baby hair, you can trim some strands of the hair, then make a baby hairstyle by a brush.

5. Comb and style it. Comb the hair to avoid a mess. If you are not satisfied with the hairstyle, you can style it by yourself. Because the hair is 100 % human hairs, you can dye or permit.

How to wash a short bob wig?

Washing a short bob wig is easy just like your own hair with wig shampoo and conditioner.

Put some hair shampoo into the sink, mix it, and melt into the water.

Immerse the wig into the water you prepare. Please make sure the hair immerse into the water completely. Wait for 10-15 minutes.

Grasp the hair with your finger; please don’t twist the hair to protect the hair cuticles. Repeat several times till it clean.

Fresh the bob wig by clean water. Apply some hair conditioner, make sure not apply it on the root of the hair, or it will make the hair shedding. Wash the hair conditioner after 3-5 minutes.

Dry the bob wig in the air on the hair stand foam. Please don’t use the blow drier which will hurt the hair. If you hurry, you can use it at a low temperature.

Spray some hair oil to keep the hairstyle and glossy. The hair leaves the hair vendor, so it will be split and dry because of less nutrition. So you need to use some hair oil to make the wig wet and wavy.

Knowing about these tips about short bob wigs, it can help you use the short bob wig long and better.

Headband Wig and how to wear it?

Headband wig is not strange for customers who always wear wigs. Headband wig just as its name implies, they are wigs with headband attached, and the hair is sewn on a soft wig cap. The special part about these wigs is that they only go on the back of your head while you style your natural hair in the front, so people also call them half wigs. Generally, there are clips and adjustable straps on the back of the cap to fix the hair. The wig headband is very soft and comfortable special design to fit the wig perfectly.

HOW TO WEAR HEADBAND WIGS

Braid your hair back in rows, and style your front hair.

Comb your hair smoothly, and braid your hair, your hairline or bang would be naturally blended in with the headband wig, so make sure that which is pushed in front of your ears, or else it might get caught in the wig later. Continue combing until there’s a clear part between your natural hair and the edge of the wig cap.

Put the wig directly on top of your head, then roll the hair to the front, adjust the tightness of the hairband, and paste the Velcro on the back. Adjust the Velcro on the inside of the wig to match your head size, you should put the wig a few inches back from the hairline to match with natural hair by using a wig brush or can put natural hairline over the wig hairline. Comb the human hair of the headband wig and wear a silky scarf over the black headband.

How to Wash Headband Wig?

1. Put the fake hair in the sink, open the water pipe and let the wig get wet. If your wig has been worn, to remove excess oil and other impurities, it is recommended that you use warm water. Pour the wig special shampoo on the wig, gently massage, and rub the wig with your hands, so that the shampoo will dissolve the dirt in the wig. Then rinse off the shampoo thoroughly with clean water from top to bottom. Use a comb or a wide-tooth comb designed for wigs to gently comb the wig. Gently comb from the bottom to minimize hair loss and unblock all knots. Squeeze a part of the moisture from the wig, start applying a high-moisturizing conditioner to deeply moisturize and nourish the hair, and then rinse the conditioner with running water. Be careful not to add conditioner to the roots of your hair. Wrap the wig with a clean towel and pat dry. Lay it flat on the table and let it air dry. Try not to use a hairdryer to dry the wig, because the newly washed wig is relatively fragile, and overheating will cause irreparable damage to the wig.

In addition, after the wig is dry, you can apply some essential oils to keep the wig moisturized.

