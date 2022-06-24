Anton Cornale better known as Sir Anton is not new to the music scene at all. The 19-year-old artist has been writing songs since he was young, heavily inspired by the multitude of different genres he grew up listening to in a multinational household.

The Byron Bay-based rapper, singer, and songwriter made a return with a brand new single ‘New Generation’. The song comes from Sir Anton’s new album called ‘23’ which captures an interesting sound of hip hop.





You can follow Sir Anton here:

https://www.instagram.com/yungsiranton/

Check out the new single below:

