BodyBuilding 101: Beginner Tips To Get Desired Results

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















In most cases, bodybuilding starts off with a simple desire to become trim and fit. Most people wake up one day to realize the need to take control of their lives and appearance and hit the gym to get this started.

If you have been pushed to the gym by your health, physical appearance, or the need to get the body of your dreams, you will agree that results are enough motivation to get you going. When it comes to bodybuilding and fitness, it’s not enough for you to be doing the correct thing, you have to be doing it in the correct way for you to see the desired results.

To ensure that all your hours at the gym are not wasted, My Body Life has revealed some of the biggest tips that can help you achieve the results you desire faster, especially if you are a beginner at bodybuilding.

Below are some of My Body Life bodybuilding tips you need to be aware of.

– Start with Free Weights

Think of bodybuilding as a construction project. You do not start with the roof. Instead, you go all the way from land clearing to soil testing and then proceed to map out a plan. Maybe then does a foundation factor its way out into the equation. All these are the preliminary stages and necessary steps to take in order to ensure that the final outcome is one that can stand the test of time and has the integrity and quality that you desire in a building.

The same applies to bodybuilding. You do not want to rush into some things merely because you see others packing ripped muscles. Instead, you want to do basic housekeeping first, then proceed to handle the bigger and more strenuous tasks. With bodybuilding, it is recommended that you start with the free weights like kettle-bells, dumbbells, and others first. Doing this helps you build the needed foundation for other equipment you wish to lift.

In addition, these free weights will help you stabilize your muscles and prepare them for what is to come.

– Compound Movement Should be Your Primary Focus

The internet has not helped many when it comes to bodybuilding and achieving fitness goals. There are one too many articles online that discuss how to get the body of your dreams in an insanely fast time frame and this may not be true. However, as a reader of such an article, you are placed under undue stress to meet up with the transformation reported in such articles.

If you are one that takes into account all these things, then it is safe to say that you may not be getting your motivation from the right source. Instead, leave web articles online and hit the gym where you will get the real work done.

As a beginner, you need to focus on the basics and this is because even veteran bodybuilders still employ the basics to remain in shape. Take advantage of compound movement exercises. These exercises are focused more on muscle groups and can better prepare you for the bigger stuff. Consider exercises like barbell bench presses, deadlifts, squats, military shoulder presses, and others. Familiarize yourself and make these your best friends as you journey your way to fitness.

– Doing Each Exercise Correctly is Better

One of the biggest setbacks that fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders face is the lack of information on how to do exercises correctly. Exercising the right way will ensure that you get the desired result faster. However, most people do not know how to attempt certain exercises and this may affect their goals.

A great way to ensure that you improve daily is to learn the correct form of each of the exercises you wish to participate in. If you are skeptical about whether or not you are doing it the right way, there are tons of resources online, or you can also approach a professional personal trainer for guidance.

– Draw out a Plan and Stick to it.

One of the biggest challenges people face when they hit the gym for their dream bodies is that they are in the gym without a plan. As such, they want to be doing what every other person is doing. Doing this has no real impact on achieving your goals. A great way to ensure that you get the desired result as soon as possible will be to ensure that you have a workout plan that has been structured around your particular focus.

Having a plan and sticking to it will also guarantee you a trimmer body over time and you can begin to notice the results as soon as possible.

– Give Time to Rest

When aiming for a fit body or when planning to build your muscles, it is important for you to realize the role of rest in muscle building. To this extent, it is recommended that you should figure out a rest plan. This means that you will not be in the gym every day.

Allowing your muscles to rest and heal can be valuable and may also be the missing piece to the fitness equation. Consider that weight lifting and exercises are you putting your body under stress. A strained muscle or body requires rest to gain back what is lost. Work on creating rest days in between your program for a more effective workout.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

