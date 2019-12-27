More Information About Suboxone And The Side Effects

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Suboxone contains buprenorphine and naloxone and is a drug that assists with withdrawal symptoms and suppressing cravings for opioids by fooling the brain into thinking that a complete agonist such as heroin or oxycodone has been taken. Suboxone is utilized for treating a narcotic (opioid) addiction.

Upsides Of Suboxone

The medication can be used for treating opioid addiction.

Has benefits over alternative medication-assisted cravings and withdrawal symptoms for opioids. It does not lead to euphoria and also suppresses the effects of alternative opioids for 24 hours.

It helps individuals who alter their behavior, thinking, and environments. It complements counseling, education, and other support methods that emphasize on the behavioral aspect associated with opioid addiction.

It has a reported success rate of forty to sixty percent.

It is long-acting and must only be taken once daily.

If complete opioids are taken within twenty-four hours of a Suboxone dose, they will not be effective, giving the patient a chance to reconsider the wisdom of having a relapse.

Suboxone can be obtained in generic form under the name naloxone hydrochloride/buprenorphine hydrochloride sublingual tablets. Check out Recovery Delivered in New York for help with opioid addiction.

What To Steer Clear From When Taking Suboxone

Avoid drinking alcohol since it can lead to severe side effects or death.

Avoid operating machinery or driving until you’re certain about how the medicine will influence you. Severe drowsiness or dizziness can result in accidents, falls, or severe injuries.

Side Effects Of Suboxone

You should obtain emergency medical assistance as soon as you experience signs of an allergic reaction to Suboxone that include difficulty breathing, hives, swelling of the lips, face, throat, or tongue. Similar to other opioid medicines, Suboxone can cause slow breathing. Death may occur when your breathing becomes too weak. A caregiver must immediately seek emergency medical attention if they notice you have blue-colored lips, slow breathing accompanied with long pauses, or if they struggle to wake you up.

When Should One Call A Doctor Or Emergency Medical Services?

Whenever you have the following:

Shallow or weak breathing or if your breathing stops during sleep.

Light-headedness.

Loss of coordination, confusion, extreme weakness.

Slurred speech or blurred vision.

Liver issues – loss of appetite, upper abdominal pain, dark urine, jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin) or colored stools.

Low cortisol levels – vomiting, loss of appetite, nausea, dizziness, worsening weakness, or tiredness.

Opioid withdrawal symptoms – goosebumps, shivering, feeling cold or hot, increased sweating, watery eyes, runny nose, muscle pain, diarrhea.

Get medical intervention immediately once you have symptoms of serotonin syndrome that include fever, agitation, hallucinations, shivering, muscle stiffness, rapid heart rate, loss of coordination, vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea.

Prolonged use of opioid medication can affect fertility in both women and men. It is unknown whether the opioid influence on fertility is permanent.

Commonplace Side Effects Of Suboxone Might Include:

Withdrawal symptoms.

Drowsiness, blurred vision, dizziness, feeling drunk, trouble concentrating.

Numbness or redness in the mouth, tongue pain.

Vomiting, constipation, nausea.

Back pain, headache.

Rapid or pounding heartbeats, insomnia, increased sweating.

