Are you vacating your rented home? Before handing the keys back, you’ll need to give them a thorough cleaning. While it may not sound like fun, leaving your property immaculate can go a long way towards getting your bond returned here are some tips and tricks to save your time and money.

Moving out of a rental property is undeniably one of the most difficult and stressful jobs, especially if you have a responsibility to return the premises in immaculate shape. During the final inspection, you must guarantee that your rented property is as clean as the landlord wants it to be from walls and doors to light switches.





If you don’t succeed, you could lose some of your bond money. A landlord/real estate management has the authority to keep the security deposit if you haven’t cleaned the home sufficiently, according to the rental agreement. One of the most prevalent causes of dispute between renters and landlords in Australia is shoddy end-of-lease cleaning.

This occurs because most renters are unaware of what landlords look for during a home inspection, which is why most people employ a reputable bond cleaning service provider in Australia. Professional and experienced cleaners know precisely what real estate managers look for when it comes to end of lease cleaning, so you can do the same.

For a smooth and hassle-free moving-out inspection, it is a good idea to engage well-trained bond cleaners. If you’re on a tight budget or prefer to do it yourself, keep the following end-of-lease cleaning ideas in mind. These tips can make it easier for you to pass your home inspection.

Make A Cleaning Schedule Checklist

Bond cleaning is one of those tasks that need both physical and mental endurance rather than just removing dust. Cleaning the unclean areas isn’t only about dusting, vacuuming, or mopping.

Before the final inspection from the property manager, it’s more about removing collected dust from the carpet, de-greasing air vents and kitchen appliances, and thoroughly cleaning the cabinets, skirting boards, and other nooks and crannies of the premises.

As a result, it’s a good idea to make your own cleaning checklist so you can keep track of everything that has to be cleaned. Not only will you save time, but you will also pass your property inspection.

Mention all of your rooms, particularly any discoloured surfaces inside your building. Apart from that, make sure your checklist includes the following items: walls, kitchen countertops, sink, range hood, cupboards, bathroom doors, toilet seat, and faucets.

Because bond cleaning is such a time-consuming process, you may create a checklist by downloading a professional bond cleaning checklist that has been authorised by Australia’s top real estate agents.

Begin At The Top

Most professional end of lease cleaners in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and other parts of Australia always advise customers to start cleaning from the top of the building. You should do the same thing. When you’re doing it on your own, this will help you cover all of the places inside the property and will offer you more clarity.

Starting with the walls, ceiling fans, light fixtures and fittings, switchboards, and moving on to the doors, skirting boards, windows, carpet, and flooring is a smart idea. The procedure makes it simple for you to prepare your leased home for your landlord’s final inspection.

Clean Your Windows Thoroughly

When natural light flows through crystal clear windows, a thorough bond cleaning means making your premises seem shining clean. As a result, it is recommended that you use a safe and effective window cleaning product to eliminate all dust particles and smudge marks.

Wipe off your window glass with a clean, dry microfiber cloth or newspaper. Clean the dirt from the inside of the frames, as well as the window sills.

It’s a good idea to employ a reputable bond cleaning business in Australia to help you with thorough cleaning operations, such as cleaning the windows using environmentally friendly solutions.

Hire A Professional To Clean Your Carpets

Carpet cleaning isn’t rocket science, but it should be done correctly. Water is commonly used to remove persistent stains from carpets, however, this might exacerbate the problem. You may hire pros to perform it instead of doing it yourself.

Hire properly trained cleaners who can restore your carpets’ original lustre by utilising only the highest-quality cleaning chemicals. They use a heavy-duty vacuum cleaner to remove the collected dust particles, then use a tried-and-true stain removal procedure to repair the dirty areas.

Wipe Down The Walls

If you want your bond money recovered in full and your property condition report to match, make sure you clean your walls completely. Clean, stain-free walls will improve the property’s overall appearance.

Simply clean the walls from left to right, up to down, with a microfiber-head mop dipped in a cleaning solution or sugar soap and warm water mixture. Wash the walls thoroughly and make them sparkle.

Make The Kitchen And Bathroom Sanitary

The kitchen is without a doubt one of the dirtiest rooms in the house, and it must be cleaned and sanitised before the final inspection. As a result, make sure any dust, stains, spots, and grease are removed from the kitchen worktops, range hood, sink, inside and outside cabinets, walls, kitchen appliances, and so on.

Remember to sanitise them using an environmentally friendly sanitiser. Clean the vanity area, shower, and bathtub, dust and sweep the floors, remove soap scum and mildew from the walls, and disinfect the toilet seat and doorknobs when it comes to bathroom cleaning.

Conclusion

Are you nearing the conclusion of your lease term and want to ensure that your bond is paid in full? Consider employing a reputable Australian bond cleaning service. They are well-versed with all of the latest technology and high-standard cleaning procedures in order to provide you with excellent service while honouring your whole bond (Ts and Cs apply).

