Booking a Shoe Fitting For Dance!

For a lot of young dancers, their ballroom shoe fitting is one that is surrounded by excitement yet also a bit of nervousness too. The latter is only felt because people are unsure regarding what to expect. It is a little bit like walking into the unknown for many. However, by the time you have finished reading this article, you should be 100 per cent clear on what to expect when you have your fitting. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to find out more…

First thing is first, the process obviously begins with you booking a shoe fitting appointment ahead of your NYC ballroom dance lessons. It is important to stress that you should not just go with any dancewear and fitting company you find. If your ballroom shoes are not fitted correctly then there can be serious consequences. This can lead to damage that is beyond repair and it is sad to say that there have actually been careers that have ended because of it. So do your research and be sure that the company in question has a credible reputation.

Once you have booked your appointment you can now begin to look forward to the fitting itself. In preparation, it is advisable to trim your toenails and make sure you wear ballet tights as well. These two pointers are the only things you need to worry about. Then once you arrive at the shop you will be greeted by your fitter. They may speak to you briefly about point work and explain the fitting a little bit; this all depends on the person in question. Nonetheless, the first thing they have to do is determine what type of feet you have i.e. Greek type, Egyptian type or Square type. Once they have done this they will begin selecting shoes for you to try on.

So, what happens when you try the pointe dance shoes on? The fitter will require you to stand in an array of different positions. This can include anything from a pile to parallel. The reason they do this is so they can get a thorough analysis of the fit of the shoes. Once the fitter is satisfied that they have found the right pair they will ask you to stand en pointe in order to make their final decision. A lot of people worry about this and there is no denying that it can be slightly uncomfortable. However, don’t panic. The key is to ensure you point your toes and don’t look towards the ground as this will actually shift your weight back. The reason why the fitter needs to see you en pointe is that they need to judge whether the alignment is correct. Not only this, but they look out for extensive sickling. This is simply when the shoe actually twists away from your foot, which would signify a poor fit.

That is the process complete. It truly is as simple as that and you definitely have nothing to worry about. Just remember to wear tights, trim your toenails, and take the advice regarding standing en pointe. Don’t forget to enjoy it either, this is an exciting period after all.

Tips on locating the best dancewear shops for ballroom shoes specifically!

A ballroom shoe fitting is an extremely significant moment in all dancers’ careers. These shoes will become your right arm when it comes to dancing. The imperativeness of purchasing the correct pair is something that cannot be underestimated. It is no exaggeration to say that a bad ballroom shoe fitting and consequently ill-fitting ballroom shoes can actually ruin a dancer’s career. Therefore, it is imperative to make sure you find the best dancewear shops for your fitting and indeed your shoes. Read on to discover what you should consider to ensure you locate the best of the best…

Before assessing the range of ballroom shoes that are available and such like, the most important thing you need to do is make sure the dance store in question is the best place for your ballroom shoe fitting. It is always recommended to have your fitting done by an ex-professional. These individuals know exactly how pivotal the right ballroom shoes are and this is of extreme importance.

In addition to this, it is also advisable to read reviews that have been left by previous customers. This is the best way to determine whether the store has a good reputation in relation to their fittings and the ballroom shoes they sell. If a particular dance shop has a bad reputation for providing bad ballroom shoe fittings, you can be sure that this will be easy to pick up on. After all, it is likely that a wealth of extremely unhappy dancers and indeed mothers will have taken to the Internet to express their disappointment and warn fellow dances from making the same mistake.

Last but not least, the final factor you should consider is the dance store’s clientele. Who have they provided their fitting services and shoes for? This will be a telling sign to their level of quality and how much of a credible company they are. After all, if the company has provided ballroom shoes for the Royal Ballet, you can be confident that they are a store to be trusted, and thus you should have peace of mind when putting your ballroom shoe fitting in their hands.

