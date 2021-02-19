Dementia is one of the leading health conditions among older people. Forgetfulness is the main characteristic exhibited by dementia patients. in severe cases, a dementia patient might not be in a position to remember anything or recognize their loved ones. Therefore, it is necessary to help manage dementia symptoms as soon as you notice changes in your loved one’s behavior. Scientists point out that an increase in brain activity can minimize or manage the condition’s symptoms. Free games for seniors can be used to increase an individual’s brain activity.

There are various free games for seniors that you can choose to help your loved one fight dementia. You do not want them to reach a stage where they cannot remember you or their names. Therefore, it is important to manage the condition as soon as it starts to show its symptoms.

If your loved one forgets routine activities such as bathing, eating, or taking medication, it is an indication of the onset of dementia. Therefore, you should engage them in activities that will keep their brain cells active. Brain games such as chess are one of the games that will keep their critical thinking levels high. Such prevents them from suffering the severe symptoms of dementia. It is recommended that the elderly should play chess at least thrice a week. If they do so, they will have done the best brain exercise to keep their brain cells working.

If you notice that your loved one often forgets their way back home, it is an indication that the dementia symptoms are getting worse. In such cases, a substantial number of people prefer to take their loved ones to nursing homes. Such is a good idea because, in nursing homes, the senior person will be given the care they need to prevent the health condition from worsening. However, if you can afford to take care of them at home, it is advisable to engage them in brain games to keep their brain cells active. This would help in the prevention of memory loss; a common dementia characteristic.

If an individual keeps their brain cells active, there is a high likelihood that their thinking capacity will not decline. Games and puzzles will therefore play a huge role in delaying memory loss and other related health conditions. There are games that you can motivate them to play each day. The games might seem challenging and tiresome, but in the long run, your loved one will enjoy the benefits. In some cases, dementia is inherited, and people might think that there is nothing one can do to stop it. This is somehow true, but one can delay its occurrence or the severity of the symptoms. Brain exercises such as brain games are a great way to keep the person’s mind active. As a result, their inherited dementia will not show until a later date. If you have a history of the condition in your family, you should focus on delaying its occurrence as much as possible.

Brain games increase the speed at which the brain can process information. If the elderly play the games, they will have a higher ability to process information. As a result, it will be easier for them to manage life activities such as housework, self-care, and handling money. However, this does not mean that they will not suffer from dementia. The main benefit of these games is that they will delay the onset of the condition or make the symptoms less severe. All you have to do is identify the right games for your loved one. Such prevents them from getting bored. Your aim is to keep their brain active not to keep them uninterested in playing the games.

