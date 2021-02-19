What should you look for in a Gainesville cosmetic dentistry provider? What services do they provide? What types of guarantees are offered?

What is cosmetic dentistry? Simply put, it is any dental treatment that improves your appearance. It can be through preventive, restorative, or purely cosmetic dental work. But it’s essential to find an expert in cosmetic dentistry that has the knowledge and experience to give you the beautiful teeth and smile you desire and deserve.

Cosmetic dentistry is very popular. Dentists today have a wide variety of techniques and tools for improving one’s smile. But before undergoing any cosmetic procedure, you must know the benefits, risks, and what you can expect during and after the process.

Ensure you understand how much experience your dentist has with the procedure you will undergo and whether any special maintenance is required after the procedure.

Qualifications don’t only relate to the dental school they attended but have they also continued their education and training throughout their careers. They need to embrace new methods and techniques and strive to incorporate these into their practice. An exceptional dentist will also join and actively participate in professional organizations.

You will want a provider that works with you to determine what dental treatment is best for your situation. You will have an initial consultation when the doctor listens to your concerns, goals, and budget. Based on that discussion, he will discuss one or more of the following cosmetic dental techniques for your consideration.

Teeth whitening The bleaching system typically used eliminates deep staining through one or two options, office visit whitening for fast results or custom take-home trays for whitening in the convenience and privacy of your own home.

Tooth-colored bondings and fillings Fillings don’t have to darken your smile with the silver coloring. The tooth-colored composite resins are durable with a natural look.

Porcelain veneers These thin layers of lustrous and tough porcelain hide deep stains, cracks, chips, and other imperfections in the enamel for a movie-perfect smile. They also can straighten the appearance of a mild misalignment.

Porcelain crowns, inlays, and onlays Partial crowns are a conservative option that provides strength and protection to damaged teeth, with a beautiful result.

Dental implants and bridges These restore the appearance and function of missing teeth, with no more gaps in your smile.

Adult orthodontics Invisalign and Six Month Smiles are great solutions for adults with healthy teeth, but are crooked, overlapped, or have spaces between them. This option allows you to keep your natural teeth.

Recontouring This procedure is done by removing a tiny amount of enamel from the tooth, which improves surface irregularities, tooth shape, and tooth length.

Dentures Dentists always want to help you to keep your natural teeth. When that is not possible, well-fitting dentures will give you renewed confidence.



It is advisable to search websites to view the actual results of patients who have had work done. Read testimonials, view before and after photos or videos. Also, read the reviews of the dental practice and on any consumer review websites. Make sure that you read all the available reviews, not just the good, bad, or ugly ones.

Choose a provider with the most favorable reviews, nearest to your location, and one within your budget. No matter where you live, you should be able to find experienced dentists that are able to provide you with the cosmetic dentistry results you desire. Contact a cosmetic dentistry professional today to achieve the beautiful smile you have always wanted!

