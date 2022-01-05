You thought you were young and did not really need a meticulous skincare routine until you found a wrinkle under your eyes or dark circle. Well, a skincare routine is a must that you should follow as soon as possible. If you start it before any skin issue arises, it will help prolong the effect of aging, and your skin will remain supple for years. But if you have not yet thought about committing to a routine and now you feel your skin looks dull, it is high time you should seriously build your own skincare routine.

Here we have listed the best skincare routine which will take care of all your skin issues.





1. Cleanser:

Start your day by cleaning your face to wash away impurities and excess oil that can clog the pores and make your skin look dull. You need to use a gentle cleanser as a harsh one has many chemicals that can break down your skin’s protective layer.

2. Toner:

It is tough to find the perfect cleaner that maintains your skin’s pH. This is why using a toner can help in balancing pH. If you have dry skin, a hydrating toner can do wonders and refresh the skin. This is an optional step that we like to include as it only benefits your routine.

3. Eye Cream:

The under-eye area is very sensitive, which needs special attention. This is why adding an under-eye cream can be really beneficial to maintaining the under-eye skin’s elasticity. Gently massage the cream for better penetration. Occasionally, use an under Eye Sheet Mask for better results.

4. Acne Treatment:

If you have any skin issues such as blemishes or an acne breakout, you need to consult a dermatologist to get the proper acne treatment. This needs to be applied only to the areas where there is a breakout. Do not pop the pimples, as it will only worsen the issue.

5. Moisturizer

Next comes a moisturizer that helps to keep the skin hydrated. It is advisable to find a moisturizer with sunscreen in it so that you do not need to apply an additional layer of sunscreen later on. Too much exposure to the sun is harmful and can age your skin faster, which is why do not forget to use sunscreen before you go out of the house.

5. Serum or Treatment:

Many suggest using the serum twice a day, but usually, serums are very costly. Therefore, using it once a day would work ideally for many. The night is the ideal time to apply serum, as it helps to rejuvenate your skin. The serum penetrates deeper into your skin and acts as a treatment. Apply it gently on the skin and let it penetrate well before you sleep so that it does not get rubbed off as you sleep sideways on the pillow.

The Bottom Line:

Every skin type is different, hence do not copy your friend’s routine. Pick sample-sized products initially to see if it really suits your skin. You may need to do some research and trial before you can finalize the perfect skincare routine for you.

