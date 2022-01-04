If you’re an introverted or shy person, the thought of creating the first YouTube channel and creating videos is a bit frightening. But, just like anything else, it is impossible over this fear unless you give it a shot. To boost your confidence and help you feel comfortable and confident when you watch YouTube videos, here are a few simple and efficient tips that can be used.





Before we get into this though, we want to mention that a lot of confidence can come from having a higher number of YouTube subscribers. If you’re starting off and have just a few, or a hundred, it may be in your best interest to buy YouTube subscribers to quickly boost your confidence and credibility. This will also help you to begin growing organically on your own too.

Before you record the video

1. Know what you’re going to say

It doesn’t mean you must write an entire script word-for-word. A few notes can assist you in making your video simpler. Making up ideas for topics to discuss in a video is not easy. Before you begin recording, you should take time to determine the things you intend to talk about. Record your essential details.

If your channel is produced using scripts, make sure you hand-prepared beforehand and practice your phrases. It will be much easier for you to be ready if you know precisely what you plan to communicate. It’s important to remember that it’s never about how you appear but the way you present yourself and what you’re saying.

2. Practice

Suppose you’re not very spontaneous and are worried that you will make the same mistake every practice. After reading the script several times loud, you’ll feel more confident about yourself. It is not necessary to spell the exact words. Instead, think about what you’re trying to convey. So, you don’t fall over a lot and will become more proficient in public speaking. Practice with a mirror so that you can see how you speak. Don’t sound like an automated voice reading lines from a piece of paper. Keep in mind that you’re shooting an audio recording, so even if you fail at least a couple of times, you’ll be able to re-record it.

3. Lighting

While your appearance may not be the most critical factor in the YouTube video, you’d like to appear your best. One way to achieve this is by using proper lighting. Set your light source at the face, not over you. It is possible to set it up in front of the window, which will allow natural light. If you don’t have windows, you can put the light source behind the screen.

4. Camera

For most people, the best angle for photography is to have the camera close to their eyes or just above it. If you’re comfortable in your appearance, it can reduce your stress. For making videos, the process is managed by the production company. However, you can do it by yourself.

5. Dress

If you wish to appear at ease when filming, dress comfortably. Look at the subject the video is about, and then dress according to the topic. In the end, you wouldn’t dress in a formal gown to the beach. If it’s an official video, like a subject tutorial or YouTube for business, you need to wear something traditional. If you’re making an animated interactive video, dress in something casual. It would help if you felt comfortable in your outfit. You should select the outfit that represents the person you are. Beyond that, there are some guidelines to be aware of, like avoiding all black or white clothes or wearing solid colors and being cautious about patterns.

6. Background

Your target audience must be focused on your work. Your background shouldn’t cause a distraction for them. Make sure nothing is embarrassing in your background; otherwise, you’d be worried about it and not be able to concentrate upon the content. Make sure you choose a clear background and offers some attraction to the viewers.

7. Sit down and drink one of your glasses in your hand

If you are nervous, your mouth might go dry. Filming with dry lips will make you uneasy and more anxious. Take a drink before starting the video. Keep a water bottle close by so that you can drink a glass now and again.

Making the video

8. Talk is slower

People tend to increase their speed when they’re nervous. It is possible to think that if you speak faster, you’ll get through in a shorter time. However, it’s best not to hurry. Be aware that the audience would like to comprehend the meaning of what you’re talking about. You can speak slower than you usually would. Take a break between your thoughts. If you slow down your speech, this will help you relax. Because you won’t give any nervous energy, your viewers will believe that you’re confident. You won’t have to be concerned about the video stretching when you record it. You can modify the video in the future to suit your needs. Additionally, if your viewers would like you to talk faster, they may use speed controls on YouTube.

Another advantage of speaking in a slow, deliberate manner and pauses between thoughts is that it is easier to film. It may be challenging to locate cutting points if you talk for a long time without pauses.

9. Screen share videos

If the idea of appearing on camera is making you anxious, it is possible to begin by watching screen-sharing videos that allow you to try out your speaking. This is especially helpful when you are using voice-over YouTube videos. Once you’re comfortable using this technique, you may experiment with a combination of screen and webcam videos. Many free online tools allow you to record your screen and include a tiny bubble to record your face. If you’re not the focus of your video clip, this can decrease your stress.

Additionally, it will make your perception of the video version of you. This will make the entire process less intimidating. When you are sure that you’re prepared and comfortable with video, you can switch to the production of the video.

10. Expression

One of the questions you may be asking yourself while making the YouTube film is how to use your hands for. If you’re having conversations with a person you know, you alter your face’s expressions, use gestures to express an idea, and use your hands to highlight the point. Most of these actions are done without contemplating it. However, once you begin recording, you stop. The way to conduct yourself when you’re nervous is difficult. However, this is the thing that can help save your video. Make use of hand gestures, keep eye-to-eye contact, and smile. This will help you appear more natural and relaxed on camera. Your viewers will be able to relate to your personality. It may feel strange initially. However, once you can master it, you’ll get at ease.

11. Takes

As we mentioned earlier, it is possible to reshoot portions in the film. But, it is crucial not to be enticed to replay the same video repeatedly until you are sure that it’s right. It’s okay to record several shots. The first attempt will be like the first pancake you’ve ever made; it is often tossed away. It could take some time to get into the groove and become at ease, particularly if you are beginning. It is essential to allow your nervousness to go. Making multiple attempts at the same video is typical. After some time, you’ll feel calmer and more confident. However, this does not mean that you’re shooting every single part 5, 10, and 15 times. You don’t need to be flawless. Be yourself, take several before deciding on the most effective one and add it to your finished video.

12. Making a mistake

The greatest thing about making a video is that you do not need to be worried about making mistakes with your camera. If you miss some words or make minor errors, the audience will feel more comfortable with you. This will make your video more authentic. It is essential to make your video original and casual. Don’t be concerned about stammering and creating a YouTube video failure. When you commit a significant error, you’ll be able to make it right or edit the part. Be yourself, and your viewers will be grateful for it. If they’re making likes or comments on your YouTube videos, it’ll assist with YouTube engagement also.

After recording the video, we made the

13. Suggestions

It is helpful to practice and get familiar with anything. Suppose you’re looking to test your skills on camera and make videos for a single audience. This could be a close relative, a close friend, or a co-worker, one with whom you are at ease. It should also be the person who will give you some feedback. Make them videos in place of the YouTube public account. You can do it as often as you are comfortable.

14. Edit

When you create YouTube videos, you’ll need to do a tiny amount of editing. It is not a simple video that you could shoot and then share. Suppose you’re a novice editing the video on your own. This will force you to see yourself in the video, which makes the entire process simpler. If you’ve got a large crowd and feel that you need assistance, you can always employ an editor.

15. Keep making videos

The result is that you need to let go of yourself. Don’t get too caught up in your thoughts and continue making videos until you don’t feel odd anymore.

Being a YouTuber can be one of the most sought-after jobs currently. If you follow the advice above, you can begin your journey confidently and feel comfortable in your skin if you’re looking to take advantage of experts’ advice at SubPals, a no-cost YouTube marketing platform created to assist you in marketing your channel. With their premium offerings like the evaluation of your channel and SEO, graphic design, and more, you won’t need to worry about marketing your channel, and you’ll be able to concentrate on producing top-quality content. Through their services, you’ll be able to gain free YouTube views, subscribers, likes, comments, and so on. You won’t need to be concerned about expanding the reach of your channel.

