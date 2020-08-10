Business: MindGeek goes after YesPornPlease for the price of $462M Piracy Suit

MindGeek runs one of the largest portfolios of adult movie content. The content is stolen and posted contained over 6,395 separate URLs and scenes from Brazzers, Reality Kings, MOFOS, Twistys, and Babes.com among other brands as said in its lawsuit. A federal judge made an early discovery in MindGeek’s copyright infringement lawsuit after claiming that tube operators of YesPornPlease.com made 3078 of its copyrighted scenes available.

YesPornPlease has built a stable audience with an adult tube price, averaging over 96 million views per month, with the highest percentage of US viewers in recent years. In spite of repeated removal requests, the operators of YesPornPlease have consistently refused to obey them, MindGeek said in the lawsuit it originally filed last month. MindGeek seeks legal compensation of up to $150,000 for each work violated, or $ 462 million, plus attorney fees, in total.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle ordered early detection to locate points and correlate points through subpoenas to its U.S. providers, such as Domain Protection Services, as PayPal Inc., Name.com Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Internet Security Research Group, Namecheap.com, Comodo Inc and Tucows Domains Inc. Early discovery is required in a copyright claim, as MindGeek’s attorneys have no information on the John Doe defendants other than business contacts. YesPornPlease appears to be hosted by a company in Russia, but it is currently unknown where the owners and operators are located according to court documents presented by MindGeek’s attorney.

MindGeek’s attorney said YesPornPlease’s detailed breach is using a partner site, VShare.io, to upload the content. To do this, the user must first upload the video to VShare.io, where the user must copy the specific URL of the video by VShare and paste the link into YesPornPlease.com, upon request. While the copyright infringement on YesPornPlease is clear and straightforward, the owners and operators of the site have done their best to hide their identities. The lawsuit said that Vshare also has an affiliate program that allows users to earn money based on the number of times a video has been posted by that user.

MindGeek said that instead of a fixed banner when viewing videos on YesPornPlease, a geo-targeted pop-up will be presented to the user periodically. MindGeek said the behavior of the YesPornPlease operators was outrageous and intentional and causing enormous harm. Under the pretext of acting as a distributor of user-generated content, the defendants are directly and known to be involved in the smuggling of tens of thousands of pirated works, including thousands of works owned by MG Premium.

Moreover, although the defendants are not service providers, they are not dedicated to storing content under the supervision of users and, therefore, are not entitled to any of the secure ports provided for in the Act of 512 Digital Millennium Copyright Section. President of Battleship Stance, Jason Tucker told AVN that the website operators are clearly showing contempt for content owners ignoring copyright laws and the removal process should hope to be the target. The operator has done great damage to some of the most popular brands in the world and a compromise should be expected to resolve this problem.

YesPornPlease.com today redirected your portal to a website called Porngo.com.

AVN was unable to contact its operators for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

