Cannabis Oil and CBD Oil: Be Careful Not To Get Confused

Cannabis oil and CBD oil are often mistakenly treated as synonyms and thus can cause confusion, but they are very different from each other.

Both oils are extracted from hemp and their names are very similar. If you want to buy them, you have to be careful not to confuse them because you could even commit a crime. Let’s see what are the main differences.

What is Cannabis Oil?

Cannabis oil is a marijuana extract. Its main feature is that it contains all the active ingredients of the plant, including THC and CBD. It is normally produced from cannabis varieties with a high THC content (typically at least 50%). This means that in most countries it is not legally available for sale without a prescription.

It should not be confused with CBD (Cannabidiol) obtained from the extract of Cannabis sativa. This is a hemp plant with a low THC content. CBD oil has a THC content of less than 0.2% to be sold and bought freely and without the need for a prescription. It is indeed possible to buy CBD oil on the internet legally and safely.

Experiences with Cannabis Oil

Since cannabis has been considered exclusively an illegal drug for decades, studies and research on it have been severely limited.

In recent years, studies on the effects of cannabis have increased with the desire to discover and examine its potential health benefits, mainly due to its ability to positively affect appetite, nausea, anxiety, and pain.

The active substance in THC is far from being fully studied, however, it is already used for the treatment of various serious diseases. Unfortunately, however, patients with chronic pain, epileptics, and cancer patients cannot wait decades for the research to finally be concluded.

Effects of Cannabis Oil

The effectiveness of cannabis oil is probably very similar to the effects of CBD. The use of THC would seem to add further advantages and benefits to this oil. There is therefore a possibility that the already known effects of CBD can be enhanced. In this sense, however, research is still at the beginning of its studies.

THC can relieve pain and has anti-inflammatory and anti-emetic effects, i.e. against nausea.

Side Effects

Certified cannabis oils, which contain specific concentrations and guarantee purity, are very rare. Cannabis oils can contain up to 75% THC; products with such a high hemp content represent, in addition to the legal risk, a high threat to health.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is often used to treat pain, anxiety, sleep problems, stress, and much more. Users vouch for its ability to alleviate such ailments and improve their health.

What is the biggest advantage over cannabis oil? Thanks to the low THC content (less than 0.2%), it can be purchased safely and legally on the Internet. It is considered a food supplement and does not require any medical prescription. CBD products are not psychoactive, so they are more suitable for everyday use. You can read this post to learn how to use it in baking.

