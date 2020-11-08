Cardinals vs Dolphins Live Reddit: Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9 Sunday Night Football online

Cardinals vs Dolphins Live Stream – Reddit: 2020 NFL Week 9 Prediction. The Arizona Cardinals face the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Dolphins and Cardinals do not have large national followings and neither is leading their division.
The Dolphins are 4-3 and the Cardinals are 5-2. If the season ended today, the Cardinals would be in the playoffs and Miami would be a half-game out of the postseason. Miami currently has the best defense in the NFL. The Dolphins give up about 19 points a game this year. The defense has picked off seven passes this year and the defense has also recovered six fumbles.
This may be the first of many big games between future Pro Bowl quarterbacks, but for now, it remains a cross-conference game for playoff positioning. Can the Cardinals keep up with the Seahawks for the NFC West title and No. 1 NFC seed?
Dolphins vs Cardinals Prediction
Vegas has Miami as a 4.5pt dog and I get why. It’s on the road and Kyler can have a major game because he is that good. But I like Miami this week. I know that, generally, means that they will get boat raced but I don’t care. I’m picking the Dolphins to win and move to 5-3 putting more pressure on the Bills.
NFL Sunday Week 9: Miami Dolphins vs Arizona CardinalsWhen: Sunday, November 8, 2020
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff
TV Channel: CBS
