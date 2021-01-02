ParagonCollective

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















About four weeks ago ParagonCollective posted the official music video for Simple Man a cover by Howard Jones on YouTube.

At this moment the cover has over 330,000 views and 17,000 likes.

Jones is the vocalist for the band Light the Torch. He also has been apart of Killswitch Engage and The Devil You Know.

The cover itself isn’t long it’s less than two minutes. Yet it’s definitely worth listening to. If Jones made a full version of Simple Man it surpasses Shinedown for best cover of the song.

Jones’ vocals are hauntingly beautiful especially when he sings “and be a simple kind of man. Oh be something, you love and understand. Baby be a simple, kind of man. Oh won’t you do this for me son if you can.”

His voice itself is crystal clear and it draws the listener in.

Simply put it’s an incredible cover and definitely worth checking out. Here’s some of the comments from YouTube in regards to Jones and the cover.

“Amazing! Howard one of the best voices in Metal world.”

“We need a full version of this Howard, i’m close to tears.”

“The only bad thing about this video is that it doesn’t last forever.”

