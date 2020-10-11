Chiefs vs Raiders Live Stream Free Reddit NFL Sunday Night Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Raiders vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 5 game online, on TV. The Raiders get their first taste of division competition in Week 5, as they’ll travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After positive COVID-19 tests forced Kansas City to move its Week 4 game against the New England Patriots back a day, the Chiefs will be taking on the Raiders in a short week. KC has owned Las Vegas in recent years, winning all but one of the past 11 matchups between the two.

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders are coming off a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, and an already depleted defense now faces the most difficult offense in the NFL to slow down.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Follow: CBS Sports App

Live Stream: Watch Here

Who’s Playing

Las Vegas @ Kansas City

Current Records: Las Vegas 2-2; Kansas City 4-0

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Las Vegas and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders have some work to do to even out the 1-7 series between these two since October of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Las Vegas came within a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 30-23 loss. The losing side was boosted by QB Derek Carr, who passed for two TDs and 311 yards on 44 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Carr this season.

Special teams collected 11 points for Las Vegas. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Kansas City and the New England Patriots this past Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Kansas City wrapped it up with a 26-10 victory at home. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 236 yards on 29 attempts.

The Chiefs’ defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Raiders are now 2-2 while Kansas City sits at 4-0. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Las Vegas has yet to throw a single interception. Kansas City is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with zero interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 13-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won nine out of their last ten games against Las Vegas.

Dec 01, 2019 – Kansas City 40 vs. Las Vegas 9

Sep 15, 2019 – Kansas City 28 vs. Las Vegas 10

Dec 30, 2018 – Kansas City 35 vs. Las Vegas 3

Dec 02, 2018 – Kansas City 40 vs. Las Vegas 33

Dec 10, 2017 – Kansas City 26 vs. Las Vegas 15

Oct 19, 2017 – Las Vegas 31 vs. Kansas City 30

Dec 08, 2016 – Kansas City 21 vs. Las Vegas 13

Oct 16, 2016 – Kansas City 26 vs. Las Vegas 10

Jan 03, 2016 – Kansas City 23 vs. Las Vegas 17

Dec 06, 2015 – Kansas City 34 vs. Las Vegas 20

