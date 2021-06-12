COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – After receiving the ball on a throw-in, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen would shortly collapse on the field in the 43rd minute, causing the EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland to be suspended due to medical emergency.

After stumbling forward and collapsing on the field, Danish medical trainers performed chest compressions and CPR in hopes to revive him. Danish players formed a shield around the fallen Eriksen, as trainers and staff worked feverishly.

More updates to follow in this developing story.

