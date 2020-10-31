Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Live Stream Reddit FREE watch NCAA Football Game Week 9 Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel. How to watch Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina football game. The 5-0 No. 20 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will have a big test on their hand as they go head-to-head with the 2-2 Georgia State Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

The Chants could be without their true freshman starting quarterback Grayson McCall for the second straight game due to an upper body injury. Former starter Fred Payton performed well last week, throwing for 252 yards and three scores. Though he did turn the ball over twice as well. Coastal got a big game from its defense last week, shutting out Georgia Southern in the second half to cruise to a 28-14 win.

They allowed just 218 total yards, something they may have to replicate this week if McCall can’t go. The offense stayed on pace, hovering around the averages for yards on the ground and through the air, but the interceptions from Payton hurt. McCall only has one pick all season next to his 11 touchdowns.

Georgia State has a powerful offense, scoring an average of 42 points per game. Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV has close to 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns passing in just four games. The rushing attack has been a big part of the team’s success as well, as the Panthers average 237 yards a game on the ground. But the Panthers have a really tough time in pass defense giving up close to 400 yards per game, though they do have seven interceptions.

Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming

You can watch No. 20 Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State on Saturday, October 31st at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU, or you can stream it via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Point Spread, Totals, Odds, Trends

Point spread: Coastal Carolina (-3.5) vs Georgia State

Point Total: 60

Money line: Coastal Carolina (-162), Georgia State (+130)

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five

The total has gone over in eight of Coastal’s last 12 games played on a Saturday

The total has gone over in all of Georgia State’s last five games

Georgia State is 6-1 in its last seven games at home.

Who’s Playing

No. 20 Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-0; Georgia State 2-2

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt clash at noon ET Oct. 31 at Center Parc Stadium. The Chanticleers are coming into the matchup with an unblemished 5-0 record.

Coastal Carolina bagged a 28-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles last week. Coastal Carolina QB Fred Payton was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 252 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground. Payton’s 72-yard touchdown toss to WR Sam Denmark in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, things were close when Georgia State and the Troy Trojans clashed last week, but the Panthers ultimately edged out the opposition 36-34. TE Roger Carter was the offensive standout of the contest for Georgia State, snatching two receiving TDs.

Special teams collected 12 points for Georgia State. K Noel Ruiz booted in three field goals, the longest a 46-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Chanticleers to 5-0 and the Panthers to 2-2. Coastal Carolina has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 38.20 points per game. We’ll see if Georgia State can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Center Parc Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State have won two out of their last three games against Coastal Carolina.

Oct 12, 2019 – Georgia State 31 vs. Coastal Carolina 21

Oct 27, 2018 – Coastal Carolina 37 vs. Georgia State 34

Oct 07, 2017 – Georgia State 27 vs. Coastal Carolina 21

