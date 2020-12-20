Photo: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer

ARLINGTON, TX – With all the major championship games done and completed, the 2021 College Football Playoff field is set. Or is it? Who’s in, who’s out and why.

As the CFP Selection Committee is set to meet and decided on the four-team playoff, there are many debates and arguments that will be had.

– Is a six-win No.4 Ohio State worthy of being in the playoffs over an undefeated conference champion in Cincinnati from the AAC?

– Did Texas A&M make a strong enough case? Did Jimbo Fisher do enough to sway the committee?

– Is the AAC and group of Five worthy of a CFP spot over a one-loss Notre Dame and Texas A&M?

– Notre Dame, Cincinnati or Texas A&M? Who passes the eye test? Who has the better resume?

– Where does Ohio State rank? Where do you place them?

– Do we really want another potential Alabama-Clemson CFP final?

– Do conference championships really matter (Ohio State) over a longer body of work (Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Notre Dame)

With all of that being said, here is what I think, and my predictions;

Semifinals

Sugar Bowl – Jan.1 (CFP Semifinal)

Projection: Alabama (No.1 seed) vs. Cincinnati (No.4 seed)

Rose Bowl – Jan.1 (CFP Semifinal)

Projection: Clemson (No.2 seed) vs. Ohio State (No.3 seed)

CFP Championship Game (Miami Gardens, FL)

Projection: Alabama vs. Clemson

CFP Champion:

Clemson Tigers

CFP Championship Game MVP:

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

