Each morning, doing Dinacharya clears out the night’s accumulated Ama, or toxins, nurtures the body, stimulates the energy systems, and helps us get ready for the day. As a result, our hair, skin, and nails are healthier and more attractive, allowing us to radiate our inherent beauty from within. They aid in the maintenance of high energy levels and the cleansing of the mind and body, boosting the appearance of our health.

A golden rule: get up before sunrise, when positive energy is strongest.

If you got a good night’s sleep, you’d wake up feeling calm, relaxed, and ready to take on the day. Waking up early is often simpler for a Vata person than it is for a Kapha person, but all Doshas benefit from the practice.





The prospect of getting a few extra zzzs may sound enticing at first, but after sticking to the discipline of getting up early, your body will adjust as it adjusts to the rewards – your mind and body will feel inspired to keep going!

Cleanse your bladder and digestive system to get rid of the toxins that have accumulated throughout the night.

True, not everyone can have a healthy bowel movement first thing in the morning. Consume a teaspoon of Earthomaya Aloe Vera Ghee empty stomach in the morning as it can aid in gut health and the relief of stomach and intestinal inflammation. Aloe vera Ghee may help people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other inflammatory bowel diseases. Check the article to read more on how it helps improve your gut health.

Brush your teeth and clean your tongue before drinking or eating.

Bacteria and other toxins collect during sleep and are absorbed, resulting in the “poor taste” or “morning breath” we may experience or see in others. Following a thorough cleaning of the teeth, you should use a tongue scraper to clean the tongue. If possible, use copper, but any metal would suffice. Tongue scraping removes all Ama from the tongue and helps digestion by reawakening the Agni, or fire. This stage toward elimination is easy to overlook, but we should not ignore this step.

It’s important to have a decent early exercise routine.

Relaxing pranayama practise, a lengthy stroll, and some yoga asana prepares you for the day ahead. The exercises will energise you, while the emphasis on breath and meditation will both calm and energise your mind. Concentrate on your breathing for the duration of the workout. Spend more quiet time meditating if feasible. Depending on your needs and schedule, you can exercise after or before the next steps (but don’t eat before exercising).

Use dry brushing to exfoliate and energise your skin.

Begin with your toes and sweep your body in circular strokes – feet, legs, belly, back (where you can reach), chest, and neck – using a hard, dry brush. Dry brushing removes dead skin cells, promotes new cell growth, and improves skin texture and appearance. Dry brushing on a regular basis can also help with ingrown hairs and cellulite. Its benefits aren’t only for the skin’s surface: it also improves blood circulation and lymphatic system purification, making it an excellent morning ritual.

Self-massage or abhyanga using oils that are appropriate for your dosha

Each morning, when your skin has been prepped by your dry brush and is ready to receive the oil’s moisturising nourishment, you can practise self-abhyanga at home. This does not have to be a lengthy procedure. A monthly synchronised abhyanga therapy by experienced Panchakarma Technicians is recommended in addition to a regular practice of self-abhyanga or oil massage.

Warm your oil and massage your entire body, paying special attention to the soles of your feet. All nerve endings and key marma spots, or life force energy conjunctions, are found in the soles. Abhyanga nourishes the body, hardens the muscles, relaxes the nerves, increases circulation, and aids in toxin disposal. Try it out; you’ll love the results!

After that, take a warm shower with a light, natural soap.

Make a conscious effort to let go of any lingering harmful thoughts, sentiments, or other impediments that would otherwise hold you back. Imagine them pouring down the drain, leaving you feeling light and free. This should get you in the mood for the day!

Start your day with a light, healthy breakfast.

According to Ayurveda, there is no such thing as the most important meal of the day; all meals consumed at the appropriate times are essential for Agni balance. A small, healthy meal between 6 and 8 a.m. will reawaken your Agni and help you face the day with confidence, fitness, and happiness!

