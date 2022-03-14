Mould has existed for more than 200 million years, settles in a variety of places and can seriously ruin people’s lives. Many simply get used to such a neighbourhood. But the fungus can and should be fought! Learn how to effectively remove mould from carpet, rugs, rugs and other textiles. Proven recipes will help to completely destroy the nasty fungus.

What is Mould Capable of?

Mould is the common name for many microscopic fungi. They are very different – they live on different surfaces, differ in colour, can look like a fluffy rug or a thin black coating. Also, all these fungi affect our lives in different ways. Some help creates delicious cheeses and wines, synthesize life-saving antibiotics, others damage buildings, harm health and can kill a person in a few days.





It turned out that the old tombs were full of yellow mould, which released the toxic substance aflatoxin. They died of liver cancer and severe pneumonia caused by the toxin from the tomb. It is now known that aflatoxin is the strongest carcinogen.

In our latitudes, there are also very dangerous varieties of mould fungi. For example, aspergillus, which looks like a black plaque on the wall behind the bathroom or under the kitchen sink. It can cause lung disease. The most severe of these, aspergillosis, can lead to death. Other, more harmless moulds lead to allergies, chronic respiratory diseases, and a deterioration in general well-being. Among these allergies, hay fever is the most popular – it has been diagnosed in almost 40 million people. There are also asthmatic manifestations of varying severity. Today, about 300 types of mould are classified as allergenic. Frequent bronchitis, persistent complications from mild colds can also be caused by a fungus that lives in your home.

Microscopic mould fungi harm not only health. They destroy the substrate on which they live. Mould literally eats the carpet if it is not removed in time. Gradually, there will be more and more damaged fibres, and over time, the product will begin to crumble right under your feet.

Why is Mould so Difficult to Deal with?

The fungus is ubiquitous. It settles both on quite favourable substrates, and on surfaces that at first glance seem inedible. These are rubber, plastic, concrete, paint, plaster. There is nothing to say about paper, textiles or leather. He is invisible. Mould can go unnoticed for a long time. For example, in a damp carpet, the fungus multiplies imperceptibly, first in the foundation threads, near the floor itself. You won’t even know it exists until there are dark spots on the pile and a strong musty smell. And this already indicates deep and extensive damage to the carpet. The same is true with affected wood, plaster or upholstered furniture. In addition, the mould that we see on the surface is not the whole fungus, but only its flowers. Most of the mycelium is hidden in the thickness of the material, it, like roots, penetrates deep and branches. Therefore, you can wash off the black plaque from the wall as much as you like, and it will grow again and again. Reproduces well. Any mouldy spot is a whole colony, consisting of millions of individual organisms. It is not so easy to destroy it, because it is enough to leave a few living individuals, and soon they will grow into a new colony. And spores – the seeds of the fungus – easily rise into the air and spread throughout the premises, settle on our clothes, skin, and are transferred from house to house. In one cubic meter of air in our housing, there can be 500-1000 viable mould spores at the same time. And each can become the beginning of a new colony. Everyone knows that mould loves damp places with poor ventilation. But even if you dry the infected carpet and ventilate it well, it will not solve the problem. The fungus will fall asleep for a short time, and then it will slowly grow and multiply even in a relatively dry room. With it, a nasty musty smell will gradually return.

How to Remove Mould from Carpet at Home?

Vinegar

This is the first and most important remedy for fungus. Vinegar has antiseptic properties and effectively kills various germs.

How to clean:

Don’t dilute the vinegar.

Soak the carpet deep enough.

After an hour, wash off the vinegar with clean water using a new sponge. Wipe the pile with a dry cloth to speed up drying.

Dry the product well after processing.

Be careful – acid can discolour the fibres, so be sure to first try a small area of ​​the carpet in an inconspicuous area.

Soda

It fights well with the mould itself, and with its smell.

How to clean:

Dilute soda in warm water.

Scrub the carpet with the solution using a sponge and leave to dry.

Vacuum the pile to remove dry soda crystals.

Essential oils

They have a slight antiseptic effect and give a fresh aroma.

How to clean:

Make an essential oil solution. It can be grapefruit or tea tree oil. Take real essential oils, not aromatic ones, which only interrupt the smell.

Spray the resulting solution on the surface of the carpet using a spray bottle.

Let the lint dry.

Iodine solution

A well-known pharmacy antiseptic can also help with mould. But there are limitations. Instead of the smell of mould, you will get a rather persistent and specific aroma of iodine in the house. In addition, it is only suitable for dark carpets or beige-brown shades, as it leaves yellow spots on textiles.

How to clean:

Dissolve 20 drops of pharmacy potassium iodide in a bucket of water.

Pour the solution into a spray bottle and spray onto the carpet. Another option, for more severe cases, is to saturate the pile with the solution using a sponge.

Dry the carpet.

We have given all more or less effective ways to fight mould on the carpet and its smell. Do not clean the pile with ordinary soap or powder, spray with deodorants, sprinkle. This will only take away your strength and will not give the expected result.

And if you do not want to waste your time on complicated procedures, contact the specialists of the Cleaning Company. We have professional tools and powerful equipment that helps to completely remove mould, thoroughly clean and dry the carpet, and most importantly, rid it of 100% mouldy smell. Call us – we will solve the problem in a few hours.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

