Coronavirus: How To Teach Piano Lessons During COVID-19 Outbreak

The entire world is going through a serious emergency crisis. The dark clouds of Coronavirus are almost hovering all throughout the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared Covid 19 a pandemic disease because around more than 140 countries are affected by it. Most of the state governments have declared an emergency in their country where a gathering of a large number of people is prohibited.

But the key concern here is teaching piano during the COVID 19 outbreak. Like most schools, colleges, and academic institutions shutting down their classrooms and declaring a holiday, the piano instructors also have to follow in similar footsteps. They also have to pull all their piano lessons on hold due to this pandemic situation until further instructions from the government authorities.

Learning Piano During the Emergency Situation

But where there is a will, you will certainly find your way out. And even in this emergency condition, you can continue teaching online piano lessons. You can ask your students to join your classes through social media platforms such as Facebook, Skype, or even Whatsapp. In fact, the schools and colleges are also planning to conduct online classes after suspending the regular ones.

Also, when there is so much stress and tension regarding the spread of the disease, learning piano lessons online can provide a big respite and refresh your mind. Here, in this blog, I will share a few important tips on how to teach and learn piano lessons in this difficult hour and continue your source of income.

Get a comprehensive guide on learning piano

Fine enough, you may not want to attend the online classes either. Don’t worry; I have got a venerable solution where you can simply enjoy learning the piano lessons right from the comfort of your home. You don’t have to visit any online classes either.

Piano for All Program

I’m going to tell you about a wonderful and unique program which is known as ‘Piano for All.” It is indeed a step-by-step approach to learning piano lessons in the most simplified manner. What’s more important and interesting to note here is that the program helps in laying a strong foundation stone where you can get comprehensive knowledge on chords and rhythms. You become a trained pianist so that you can play by ear and sight-reading.

The author Robin Hill has included everything to make the program as convenient as possible. It means that you will find a set of keyboard images and media clips along with the easy musical notations. Once you progress further, you will get more grapes with the help of the musical staff. You can call it your virtual teacher, which is going to show what you have been playing and how well you have been doing. In short, you can call it your progress report.

What does the program Contain?

The program is actually a series of nine e-books with two hundred video lessons and about five hundred lessons. It is a complete piano learning guide for both the beginner and the experienced. This means the e-book is designed for all of us.

Brief introduction to the nine e-books

● Play by Ear or Party Time: you can start learning chord ballads with the help of images, bluffs, formulas, and other tricks. You also get to learn ten party rhymes.

● In the second chapter known as Blues Rock N Roll, you get to know about the basics of piano lessons. It will teach you how to play different sounds.

● Next, we come to Chord Magic, which teaches you piano chords with the help of venerable memory tricks. Here you learn how to change the chords and a few other speed learning tricks.

● In the next lesson, you upgrade your knowledge on the advanced chords with 80 Beatle songs.

● Ballad Style helps you create your own ballad in three simple steps.

● The next e-book is where the Jazz music has been made easier.

● The Advanced Blues and Fake Stride is the advanced version of the earlier lesson, already taught to you.

● In Taming the Classics, you get first-hand experience of traditional music and combine your own chords with it.

● Speed Learning is an exercise book that helps to enhance your skills furthermore.

Conclusion

Although this is an incredible program that helps you learn piano lessons in the simplest way, you should first read the reviews at Banjig.net before making a purchase.

