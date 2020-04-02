Plex Media Server: What is to know about Plex dedicated server hosting?

Plex Media Server is an easy way to store all your movies, programs and other media in one place. And make it available from any device, whether you’re at home or on the go. If you’re looking for a headache-free way to watch your movies on the go, this is it.

What is Plex Media Server?

Here is a common situation in which many people find themselves. – Music, movies, TV shows and even photos – but you don’t have an easy way to easily access them on your diverse and varied devices.

Do you copy your Blu-ray files to your laptop? What about your phone, do you convert files so they are smaller and compatible? Do you throw shows on your TV through the desktop and Chrome cast? Do you upload all your photos to your cloud account to upload them to your TV via Apple TV? And, what about your music is? What is to do if you’re away from home on a business trip and want to broadcast your TV shows to your iPad?

Even for serious nerds with a lot of experience in media management, it is very difficult to get all your devices talking and accessing the same collection. Plex is a centralized media server system that ignores virtually all problems when controlling a large collection of personal media.

You can able to access you media at any time and any location

The Plex model is simple: you park all media on a single computer with the Plex server software installed, and you install Plex on all your other devices. You can install this app on Windows, Linux or Mac computers, also in Android and iOS, video game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, Apple TV, and even smart TVs that come with the integrated Plex.

Your Plex servers will transcode all your media content in real time, so that it plays correctly on any device you are using. Want to watch your TV show in the backyard of your iPhone? Smoothly. Want to watch on your laptop at your in-laws’ house? There is also no problem. Want to connect your new smart TV directly to your media collection without any additional hardware? Buy the right Television, and that’s also no problem either. After all, running Plex is like running your own private and polished streaming service.

Through this article you saw the basic of Plex server hosting. If you need more information about Plex server hosting, just click here.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

