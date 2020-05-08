Coronavirus: Soccer And COVID-19

Games and sports are part of life. These are equally important for living a sound and healthy life. Outdoor and indoor games and sports keep your mental and physical health fine. But by time, multiple factors affect the entire livings. Such as climatic conditions, disasters, unavoidable problems, etc. some viral diseases be a cause of the stoppage of all the fields of life, including sports and games. to spend a fantastic life the entertainment is an essential ingredient.

About Soccer

Soccer is popularly known in Australia. It is played in both extremes recreationally and competitively both. If one is playing a basic game of soccer, then there is no need for a large number of players. It is so simple to play even with your buddy. Individuals who love soccer can continue playing it in the streets, beaches, and backyards because the only need is there of the ball. The die heart fans of soccer mostly join multiple clubs and sports clinics to play it with competitors and to play in an organized way.

Why is soccer becoming popular?

Soccer is becoming more popular on time. There may be different reasons behind its popularity; one maybe its simplicity to play. The various causes of soccer popularity are:

Can play anywhere

Internationally accepted sport

Have leagues all around the world

Short time to watch

Simplicity that is easy to play

A non-contact sports

Promote teamwork

Assists in increasing skills

Need little equipment to play

Easy to learn and perform

Promote a sense of coordination

These bundles of reasons and benefits are the reasons for the popularity of soccer around the world. Individuals from all age groups can participate in soccer. It requires little place and can play with two members or game players only.

What is COVID 19?

It is a disease named as Covid 19. It is an infectious disease caused by a recently discovered virus called Coronavirus. The main reasons for its spread are the particular droplets generated when an individual infected with COVID 19 coughs or sneezes. Such specific droplets so made become more burdensome in weight and cannot stay in the air for a more extended time. That is why they quickly fall to the surface and, as a result, spread and infect other individuals.

Affects of COVID 19 on sports and games

It is not a light disease to ignore. The whole world is facing it. The horrible increased death rate is expressing the intensity and potential of this viral disease. The side effects of Coronavirus are excruciating. There is a lengthy lockdown, almost in every country. Due to COVID 19, everything is closed, such as:

Educational institutions

Theaters

Cinema

Clubs

Bars and Restaurants

Shopping malls

Only the grocery stores, medical centers, and hospitals are open to serve the people. It is hard to survive with such a limited life nowadays without any recreational activities. That is why everyone is missing the true colors of life, which we have seen before COVID19. The only precaution for staying safe from such a malicious disease is to stay at home and follow the instructions directed.

Soccer and covid19

At the start of 2020, we faced and are still facing widely spread COVID19. No, any field is left, which is safe from its effects. According to a report on 1st May 2020, the major leagues of soccer decided to allow players to start using outdoor team training fields for individual workouts by 6th May 2020. But all they will do will be voluntary. Now the FIFA medical chief announced to wait till September for a pro soccer league. A limit of September given by the chief od medical committee of FIFA to avoid the risk of COVID 19.

For information related to Soccer and Covid 19 visit ฟุตบอลกับโควิด19

Final words

All the loss from COVID 19 is not easy and possible to compensate. There is not a single country suffering from it, but almost every corner of the world is facing this viral disease and its anarchy. The only way to secure against is to limit the reach of infected and healthy individuals. Traveling all around the world is limited. Within the boundaries of the country, a few transportation services are working to serve the nation rest stopped.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

